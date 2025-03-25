White Lotus Fans Flock to the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Featured in Season 3

HBO’s The White Lotus has once again demonstrated its ability to transform fictional luxury into a real-life obsession. Fans of the Emmy-winning series are lining up to reserve rooms at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, the only hotel in the Thai capital that appears in the show, after the premiere of its third season, which is set in Thailand’s lush landscapes.

Devotees of the satirical drama, who are keen to experience the luxury—and possibly the mayhem—they have witnessed on screen, have made this historic riverbank property, which was already a symbol of elegance and heritage, their pilgrimage destination.

The White Lotus has revolutionised “set-jetting,” the travel fad in which viewers follow the locations featured in their favourite television programs, since its debut in 2021. While Season 2 created a flurry for Sicily’s San Domenico Palace, Taormina, Season 1 took viewers to the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Now that Season 3 is focussing on Thailand, more especially Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok has become a prominent star. Season 3 creates a tapestry of upscale hotels, with the Mandarin Oriental in the capital taking centre stage, in contrast to earlier seasons that focused on a single Four Seasons property.

The story has been interwoven with its famous Bamboo Bar, opulent lobby and riverfront suites, which combine Thai culture with the show’s trademark extravagance.

A surge in reservations has been sparked by the hotel’s appearance in the series. Industry insiders claim that after the release of the Season 3 trailer, searches for the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok on websites such as Hotels.com increased by almost 40%. This trend only picked up speed after the February 17, 2025, premiere.

Similar increases are reported by travel agencies, with “White Lotus-inspired” Thailand packages—which frequently highlight the hotel—selling out in a matter of days. By creating a specific White Lotus landing page to direct viewers to the show’s filming locations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has capitalised on this trend.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated, “We are honoured to have amazing Thailand featured,” and predicted a 20% increase in tourism as a result of the show’s worldwide audience.

Fans can enter the dysfunctional elite world of creator Mike White at the Mandarin Oriental, which offers more than just an opulent stay. With its wraparound terrace, 12-seat dining room, and panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River, the hotel’s 376-square-meter Oriental Suite, which was used for filming, has become a must-book reservation.

Prices start at about $1,400 per night, but for ardent fans, it’s a small price to pay to live the White Lotus dream. To further entice guests to drink where the stars once stood, the Bamboo Bar, which has been featured in sensual jazz-filled scenes, intends to launch an exclusive ‘White Lotus Cocktail’ in March 2025.

The hotel is more appealing because of its rich history. It has been home to notable figures since its opening in 1876, including Somerset Maugham and Joseph Conrad, whose likenesses hang in the Authors’ Lounge, which served as an inspiration for White while he was filming.

The hotel’s general manager, Anthony Tyler, revealed that Mike White’s first words upon arrival were, “I’m home.” White’s connection to the property is further cemented by the fact that his own portrait is currently displayed in the Authors’ Lounge. By fusing Hollywood glitz with literary heritage, the Mandarin Oriental has become a cultural icon that connects fiction and reality.

However, there are drawbacks to the White Lotus effect. Waitlists for the hotel, which already draws A-listers, are expected to last until late 2025 due to the unprecedented demand. Employees report receiving odd requests from viewers, such as requests to reenact scenes or questions about the spa treatments hinted at in the show’s wellness-focused plot.

“It’s like welcoming guests into a living set, but with the same warmth we’ve offered for over 35 years,” said Khun Mayuree, the hotel’s guest relations director and a cameo star in Season 3.

The influence of the show in Thailand goes beyond Bangkok. Similar booking booms are occurring at the Four Seasons Resort on Koh Samui and the Anantara properties on Phuket, which are also used for filming.

While luxury operators offer custom trips costing more than $7,000, Contiki’s $897 nine-day island-hopping tour with a White Lotus theme caters to younger fans.

The hotel has evolved into a gateway into the world of The White Lotus, whether it’s the prospect of a breakfast by the river at The Verandah or the excitement of recognising a familiar area from the program.

For the time being, it serves as evidence of how television can influence travel and demonstrate that paradise is still alluring despite made-up murder and mayhem.

The White Lotus is largely responsible for the 36–39 million foreign visitors the TAT predicts will visit in 2025, bringing in up to 2.23 trillion Baht ($65.4 million).

