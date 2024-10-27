Destinations

Ocean Sky Floating Restaurant Delights Tourists in Pattaya

Salman Ahmad
Salman Ahmad - Freelance Journalist
Open Sky Pattaya
Ocean Sky floating restaurant in the middle of Pattaya Bay,

Chinese tour groups are eagerly visiting the new Ocean Sky floating restaurant in Pattaya. This innovative dining experience offers a unique attraction, blending culinary delights with panoramic sea views of the eastern seaboard.

Ocean Sky, a floating restaurant in the middle of Pattaya Bay, has adjusted its show format to escape the economic crisis with new shows “Prince of the Gulf of Thailand” and “Angel of the Gulf of Thailand”, which has become a social media trend, attracting Chinese tourists every night.

Many people must know “Ocean Sky” regarding floating restaurants. This large luxury ship has been modified into a floating restaurant in the sea in front of Pattaya Bay, Chonburi Province, approximately 1 kilometer from the coast.

It has installed spectacular lights and colors, attracting many tourists to the service at night.

Ocean Sky Pattaya
Prince of the Gulf of Thailand Show

In particular, Chinese tourists have flocked to see the shows “Prince of the Gulf of Thailand” and “Angel of the Gulf of Thailand”,” which are currently trending on Chinese social media, such as the Douyin application and TikTok, resulting in a packed audience every night.

Mr. Bancha Kulawanit, the “Ocean Sky manager, revealed that the restaurant was going well after they brought a handsome young entertainer to join the show with the ladyboys who regularly put on shows.

Ocean Sky Pattaya
Angel of the Gulf of Thailand Show

We created a marketing channel through various popular applications and invited Chinese influencers to join the promotion until it became famous in Thailand and China. While the male actor was nicknamed the “Prince of the Gulf of Thailand”, the ladyboys were nicknamed the “Angels of the Gulf of Thailand,” he said.

According to Bancha, most customers are Chinese tour groups and quality tourists. The selling point will be opening the rooftop so tourists can see a 360-degree view of Pattaya City. In addition, buffet food is provided in unlimited amounts.

Ocean Sky Pattaya
Ocean Sky Roof Top Dining

The main highlight is the performance by the “Prince of the Gulf of Thailand” and the “Angels of the Gulf of Thailand”, which resulted in approximately 400-450 Chinese tourists visiting per show each night.”

For the show set, “The Prince of the Gulf of Thailand” and “The Angel of the Gulf of Thailand” will have 2 daily shows, 18.00-19.30 and 19.30-21.00. Sometimes, the ship has to add extra shows to meet demand, Mr. Bancha said.

You can book shows through Trip.com, Klook, and the Ocean Sky Pattaya Facebook page.

Related News:

Chiang Mai Named “Top City” By Lonely Planet

Chiang Mai Named “Top City” By Lonely Planet

You Might Also Like

Must Visits During Winter Season in Chiang Rai

Chiang Mai Named “Top City” By Lonely Planet

Thailand’ Resort Town of Pattaya Records 6 Balcony Deaths in 3 Months

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Get Our News App for Thailand News

Download our App

Help Abandonded Dogs Find a Home

Download Our App