Doi Inthanon National Park Opens Kiew Mae Pan Nature Trail

Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong District, Chiang Mai Province, officially opened the tourist area, Kiew Mae Pan Nature Trail, for the first time after closing it to allow nature to recover.

The atmosphere at Doi Inthanon was lively, as many tourists came to enjoy nature and experience the cold weather. This morning, the lowest temperature was 10 degrees Celsius.

Mr. Kriangkrai Chaiphiset, Head of Doi Inthanon National Park, awarded the first tourist to register to visit the Kiew Mae Pan Nature Trail a special prize of a free stay in a guest house.

Ms. Rada Prae Munsan, 29, a tourist from Nonthaburi Province who won the special prize, revealed that she traveled to Doi Inthanon National Park for the first time. “I arrived at 5:00 a.m. to wait for the checkpoint to open; I was glad to experience the cold weather and could not wait to see the beautiful sea of fog,” she told reporters.

The Kiew Mae Pan nature trail is 3.2 kilometers long and takes 2-3 hours to walk. It is at an altitude of 2,157 meters above mean sea level in a montane rainforest ecosystem.

Tourists can see the abundance of nature on a path that is not very steep, with wooden stairs alternating with the path at intervals.

When walking through the train, visitors can see large semi-alpine grasslands, an ecosystem in the high mountains with strong winds and cool weather all year round.

There is also a viewpoint where you can take pictures of the mountains as far as the eye can see. It is a beautiful view from the height of the clouds, a view that is hard to find. Some days, you can see a sea of ​​white mist floating beautifully all over the area.

Before the restoration, 117,383 tourists, 78,543 Thai tourists and 38,840 foreign tourists from November 2023 to May 202,4.

Doi Inthanon National Park has 215 Kiew Mae Pan tour guides and 137 and 78 youth tour guides. These guides are important in conveying information to tourists about cultural stories, history, and related nature and ensuring their safety.

The trail is open at 6.00am and closes at 4.00 pm.