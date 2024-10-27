Chiang Mai Named “Top City” By Lonely Planet

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced Friday that Chiang Mai has been selected as a “Top City” on the Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel List for 2025. This is good news after the city suffered historic flooding earlier this month.

In addition to Chiang Mai’s recognition, Thailand received awards in three other categories: Tha Kha Floating Market in Samut Songkhram was named one of the “Best Markets,” Trang’s Sunset Beach in Southern Thailand was named one of the “Best Beaches,” and Bangkok’s bustling nightlife was named one of the “Best Drag Shows.”

“We are honored to see Thailand’s cities, markets, beaches, and entertainment highlighted in Lonely Planet’s 2025 Best in Travel—especially with Chiang Mai named a top city,” Chompu Marusachot, Director of the TAT New York Office, stated. “These accolades from such an informative travel publication reflect Thailand’s endless appeal and high-quality hospitality as a destination.”

“We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience the five must-dos in Thailand: Must Taste (flavours of Thailand), Must Try (local activities), Must Buy (local products), Must Seek (hidden gems and once-in-a-lifetime moments), and Must See (local culture & festivals).”

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel begins with nominations from its global team, contributors, publishing partners, and others.

From there, this year, Lonely Planet’s expert panel picked 30 must-see destinations across countries, cities, and regions and ten travel trends they are enthusiastic about.

Each inclusion is picked for its relevance, unique experiences, and ‘wow’ value, with a focus on places that prioritize sustainability in tourism. The Best in Travel annual compilation produces a best-selling book and online and social versions.

Source: The Tourism Authority of Thailand