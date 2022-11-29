Selecting a High-Quality Bitcoin Casino – a Short Walkthrough

Somewhere around early 2012, Bitcoin casino debuted on the internet. Unfortunately, at that time, most people were unfamiliar with this technology or the potential it held for the online gaming sector.

The first few interactive crypto gaming hubs were nothing more than primitive dice ones, and even though in the mid-2010s, various international regulators began licensing these platforms, they still lingered.

Towards the end of the past decade, Bitcoin reached a market cap of over one million. And that event, coupled with the rising adoption of virtual money, spurred a crypto casino boom.

Today, hundreds, if not thousands, of crypto-gambling platforms exist, and most are robust platforms that deliver a highly versatile gaming experience.

Parties interested in exploring Bitcoin gambling should pay attention to the criteria listed below, as these act as benchmarks en route to tracking down the best Bitcoin casino sites on the Web. They are elements that no BTC casino should be without.

Proper Regulation & Encryption

Most of the best cryptocurrency casino hubs have gaming licenses provided by one of the four Curacao master license holders, bodies authorized by the government of this Caribbean nation to supply sub-licenses to operators they deem fit to carry them.

It is not unusual to also see Bitcoin casinos get approved by Panama’s Gaming Control Board or operate from Costa Rica.

While international regulators like the ones mentioned in this sub-heading do not boast reputations as stringent enforcers of strict rules, like, let us say, the UKGC, they are still reputable organizations with decent industry standing.

Any Bitcoin gambling platform overseen and licensed by them should have high-quality firewalls, abide by modern data protection laws, and implement SSL encryption, at least of the 128-Bit variety. If a casino lacks any of these traits, that is a red flag that should not get ignored.

Transaction Diversity

It is paramount to point out that the phrase Bitcoin casino site gets used as one that engulfs all gambling websites accepting digital coins as deposits and paying out wins in them.

Thus, a casino featuring a payment method list with Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and various other cryptos can also get called a Bitcoin one.

Moreover, these days, it is common for online casinos to be hybrid payment hubs, dividing their transaction tabs into fiat and crypto options.

These are the best choice as they let gamblers switch between traditional and novel super-fast transfer picks.

For comparison, credit card withdrawals can take up to seven working days to get processed, while Ripple transactions go through in seconds.

Bonus Variety

Deposit matches are the kings of interactive gaming promos. They match a gambler’s funding sum with a distinct percentage, up to a defined amount, and are the casino promotion everyone knows and loves.

Fiat sites also prefer to spoil their user bases with reload offers and free spins. And, yes. On the crypto side, these promotions are also often in play.

But the promo pages of the best cryptocurrency casino platforms seek to highlight cashback-producing loyalty schemes, mystery chests, various giveaways, lottery draws, investing opportunities, and so much more.

Consequently, the level of generosity on hand here is much more sizeable, largely stemming from the unregulated nature of crypto transfers.

Vast Gaming Arsenal

It is now fairly standard for a Bitcoin casino to house thousands of games from multiple genres.

Hence, it is most unwise to settle for a site not hosting streaming tables, RNG ones, virtual video poker machines, bingo options, slots, scratch cards, arcade-style titles, and provably fair games.

The latter is the category that got this section of the gambling industry up and running, as dice was the initial crypto gambling choice, and it remains a favored one to this day.

When selecting between several crypto apps, it is always a good idea to gravitate towards ones that transparently list game specs like RTP, volatility, and max exposure in their lobbies.

These give gamblers a good rule of thumb of what they can expect to win on specific titles. Plus, they state with what regularity wins will get delivered on these products.

Premium Support & Responsible Gaming Measures

No online casino, in general, should be without an FAQ section, a live chat window, and swift email support.

Furthermore, some top-end brands go the extra mile and provide phone support during regular working hours.

Treating customers right goes beyond quickly solving their on-site issues. It also entails ensuring that they do not overindulge in their betting hobby.

That is possible through account options permitting players to set loss/session/deposit limits and self-exclude when they feel they are no longer in control of their impulses. Gambling addiction is a serious matter.

So, a high-end BTC casino should do everything in its power to lower the incidents of users wagering more than what they can afford to spend on their favorite pastime.

Gambling Anonymity Provided

In the past, gambling anonymity at Bitcoin casinos was a given. These days, things are a bit tricky thanks to the wide acceptance of the anti-money-laundering measure known as the Know Your Client policy.

That is an identity verification process that aims to stop the funding of criminal activities and the laundering of cash. It has forced gamblers to provide documentation to operators that reveal their identities.

Many online games of chance enthusiasts are still on the prowl for secretive gaming.

Thankfully, this is still possible at some unlicensed but trustworthy provably fair casinos and internationally regulated ones that forego KYC procedures or have super low such requirements.

Utilizing VPN for gambling entertainment is not smart, as the discovery of this practice by operators may lead to account closure and confiscation of funds.

Final Bit of Advice

While at first impression, it may be hard to discern the best cryptocurrency casino websites from mediocre platforms, implementing the assessment criteria discussed above should go a long way in newbie crypto gamblers locating adequate crypto gaming homes.

If a site checks all the boxes outlined above and boasts above-average word of mouth, it should provide a top-notch blockchain-powered gambling experience. Accordingly, account creation on it should get thoroughly considered.

