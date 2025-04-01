Man Arrested in Chiang Rai for Assaulting 71-Year-Old Woman

Police in Chiang Rai have arrested a 53-year-old man for the assault and robbery of a 71-Year-Old woman at a grocery store in the Doi Phrabat community, Rob Wiang sub-district of Chiang Rai.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop Senakul, chief of the Chiang Rai Provincial Police, said the suspect identified only as Mr. Natthaphon (last name withheld), 53, a resident of Saraburi province, for allegedly attacking and attempting to rob Mrs. Rian, 71, the grocery store owner.

The suspect was brought to the scene to provide details of the crime as part of his confession.

The incident occurred around noon on March 31, 2025. Police were notified that a man dressed in a black long-sleeve shirt, wearing a full-face black helmet, arrived at the store on a black-and-red motorcycle of unknown make and registration.

The suspect entered the store armed with a knife and demanded a gold necklace from Mrs. Rian. When she resisted, the suspect punched her face multiple times, causing swelling. He then used the knife to slash her neck, leaving a deep wound approximately seven centimetres long.

After searching unsuccessfully for valuables, the suspect fled the scene. Police pursued him and eventually apprehended him during his escape.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop stated that the suspect targeted the elderly woman, who was alone and sleeping in the store, believing she was wearing a gold necklace he had seen her wear before.

However, she was wearing a silver necklace that day. When the woman awoke, a struggle ensued. The suspect admitted to kicking her four times before using a kitchen knife to injure her and snatching the necklace.

Officers arrived on the scene within five minutes and quickly launched a manhunt. Using local CCTV footage, they tracked the suspect’s escape route, about five kilometres from the crime scene, near the Den Ha – Dong Mada road.

Ms. Rien’s husband, Mr. Wanchai, shared that he had been at the market when the incident occurred. He mentioned that he and his wife usually stayed at the store together, but on that day, she was alone.

He added that while his wife sometimes wore her gold necklace, she wasn’t wearing it that day. He speculated that the attacker might have recognized her as a regular wearer of jewellery and planned the crime based on that assumption.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the suspect had moved to Chiang Rai for work but faced financial difficulties after his business failed. He confessed to committing the crime out of desperation and expressed remorse, stating it was an impulsive act.

The knife used in the assault was identified as one from the suspect’s own home.

Authorities reminded the public to avoid carrying valuable items openly, especially during tough economic times, to help reduce potential risks.

Related News: