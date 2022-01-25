Walmart – Woman Arrested for Allegedly trying to Buy a Child for $500,000

In an article published by NBC News on Tuesday, Rebecca Lanette Taylor was charged with selling or buying a child.

On 13 January, a woman, 49-years-old, is alleged to have approached a mother-of-two in a Walmart self-checkout queue.

Unnamed mother and her one-year-old son were in the shopping trolley while the baby was in a car seat.

According to an affidavit seen by NBC News, Taylor commented on one of the children’s blonde hair and blue eyes before asking “how much she could buy him for.”

In response, she told the woman she had $250,000 (£185,456) in her car and she was willing to pay that amount for him, but the mother “told her no amount of money would suffice”.

Also Read: What a Child Goes Through With a Parent in Prison and How Can You Help!

A woman with the accused asked the mother, who told Taylor to stay away from her son, what her child’s name was after she told her to keep away from him.

In spite of this, they appeared to already know his name and began calling him by it.

Once they had left the store, the two women headed towards their cars.

Taylor stood behind a black SUV next to her mother’s vehicle as she approached the car park and they started shouting at her.

According to the affidavit, Taylor continued to tell the mother that she would give her $500,000 for the child because she wanted him and she was going to take him.

When Taylor drove away, the mother never saw her again.

The mother reported that the store’s CCTV footage matched her account.

Taylor was released on bond on Thursday from Houston County Jail, but if convicted could be sent to prison for 10 years.