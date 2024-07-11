Man in Northeastern Thailand Arrested for Brutally Assaulting a 21 Month Old Girl

Police have arrested a 50 year-old man in northeastern Thailand for the brutal rape and murder of 21 month old toddler. The toddler was admitted to Nakhon Nayok Hospital where she died from internal bleeding doctors told Thai media.

According to police the assailant identified only as Mr. Phichit was a family member who was staying at the home of the child’s aunt. After savagely raping the toddler he told relatives the little girl had fallen down the stairs and need emergency hospitalization.

The child was rushed to Nakhon Nayok Hospital by emergency response ambulance where she was taken immediately to the emergency room.

Upon examination doctors quickly surmised that child had not fallen as stated but had been sexually assaulted. The child’s body had obvious signs of being assaulted her face was green and bruised, her eyes were swollen and genitals were torn.

Doctors worked diligently to try and save the young girls life but she died hours later in ICU.

Nakhon Nayok Police were notified of the violent assault on the child and immediately went the the the family home to make an arrest. Once in custody Mr. Phichit admitted to assaulting the child saying he was out of his mind on methamphetamine.

The father of the toddler was called by his sister (the babies auntie) and told of the horrific incident saying she had nothing to do with the child’s death and that Mr. Phichit had committed the offence when she was briefly out of the home.

The babies parents had their daughter stay with the auntie as they both took work in another province therefore entrusting their daughters safety with the aunt. The toddlers father said he didn’t know or why Mr. Pichit had done this to his daughter and he wanted him sentenced to death for murdering his child.

Mr. Pichit is being held in police custody without bail. The child’s body was sent for a forensic postmortem examination before being released to the family for a religious ceremony.

According to data from the Public Health Ministry, more than 10,000 children in Thailand need medical treatment in hospitals each year as a result of physical abuse. The majority of incidents are connected to sexual violence.

Concurrently, a survey conducted by UNICEF revealed that 33% of Thai children, ranging from one to 14 years old, experienced physical or emotional punishment from their own family. On average, there were around two instances of children experiencing physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, exploitation, or abandonment per hour.

In 2023, a total of 1,307 children were admitted to the Police General Hospital for medical treatment as a result of violent incidents, according to statistical data. Statistics suggest that there is a growing number of young individuals who are being victimized, and it is important to note that the reported cases might only represent a small portion of the overall problem, since many abused children lack the means to seek assistance.

