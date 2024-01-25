Thai Monk Sent for Rehab After Drugs, Condoms, and Penis Pump Found in Temple

(CTN News) – Thai officials relocated a Thai monk to a hospital in Maha Sarakham, Isaan province, after discovering drugs, condoms, and a penis enhancement machine in his room.

Locals in Borabue district, Maha Sarakham province, filed complaints about the 54-year-old Thai monk Thawee, citing dread. Frightened residents expressed alarm, claiming that the unstable monk’s actions hampered religious operations, putting worshippers, particularly youngsters, in danger.

Officers from the Borabue District Office went to the temple to question Thawee, and he acknowledged to consuming methamphetamine, commonly known as Yaba, inside. Thawee tested positive for Yaba.

Local authorities searched Thawee’s temple and found Yaba, cannabis, and drug tools. A toy gun was also found in Thawee’s bag. He said that he shot the toy gun inside the temple solely to chase away the pigeons.

Thawee was accused of breaching Buddhist monk rules by having sex with women, since 40 condoms, Viagra and a penis enhancement vacuum pump were discovered in his room.

Thawee claimed that he used the condoms as plant pots and used Viagra and a vacuum pump to cure benign prostatic hyperplasia and dysuria.

Another Thai Monk Arrested for Drug Use in Isaan Province

Thawee was forced to leave the monastery and was compelled to attend drug rehabilitation at a provincial hospital. Thawee faces no legal charges, and no police officers were involved in the operation.

In a related story, another Thai monk was detained yesterday for drug use at a monastery in the Isaan region of Buriram. The 62-year-old Thai monk admitted that he paid 100 baht for five Yaba tablets from youths in the community. He claimed that he tried Yaba solely to learn about its downsides and to share this knowledge with others in the community.