Connect with us

Crime

Thai Monk Sent for Rehab After Drugs, Condoms, and Penis Pump Found in Temple
Advertisement

News Crime

Swiss Man Arrested in Korat for Strangling His Wife to Death

News Crime

Briton and 3 Compatriots Arrested in Pattaya Over Fake Kidnapping

Crime Southern Thailand

22 Year-Old German Arrested for Robbing Hotel in Phuket

News Crime News Asia

Police in India Hunt Murders Suspects Who Fled Thailand

News Crime Regional News

Police in Thailand Crack Down on Juvenile Delinquents

Crime

Police Officers Find Man's Dismembered Body Parts in Freezer

News Crime

Police Officers Tortured Elderly Man into False Murder Confession

News Crime Northern Thailand

Husband Kills Wife, Mother-in-Law and Himself in Murder-Suicide

News Crime Regional News

Australian Hells Angels Leader Busted in Bangkok of Fake Italian Passport

News Crime

Loses From Cybercrime in Thailand Hit US$193 Million in Only 70 Days

News Crime

Authorities in Thailand Seize Over $34 Million in Assets From Scam Gang Network

News Crime

Police Charge Couple Who Hid Dead Toddler in Refrigerator

News Crime

Thailand Plans Legal Action Against Facebook Over Scams on Its Platform

News Crime

Police Say Football Coach and Team Sponsor Molested 9 Young Boys

News Crime Tech

Victims in Thailand Duped Out of US$461Million By Online Scammers

News Crime

Police Arrest LadyBoy Over Gold Shop Heist

News Crime Regional News

Police Detain Woman After 2 Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Refrigerator

News Crime

Thailand Mulls Reducing the Age of Criminal Responsibility to 12 Years

Crime

Thai Man Arrested for Spycam Pornography Sales: 60,000 Files Seized

Crime

Thai Monk Sent for Rehab After Drugs, Condoms, and Penis Pump Found in Temple

Published

5 days ago

on

Thai Monk Sent for Rehab After Drugs, Condoms, and Penis Pump Found in Temple

(CTN News) – Thai officials relocated a Thai monk to a hospital in Maha Sarakham, Isaan province, after discovering drugs, condoms, and a penis enhancement machine in his room.

Locals in Borabue district, Maha Sarakham province, filed complaints about the 54-year-old Thai monk Thawee, citing dread. Frightened residents expressed alarm, claiming that the unstable monk’s actions hampered religious operations, putting worshippers, particularly youngsters, in danger.

Officers from the Borabue District Office went to the temple to question Thawee, and he acknowledged to consuming methamphetamine, commonly known as Yaba, inside. Thawee tested positive for Yaba.

Local authorities searched Thawee’s temple and found Yaba, cannabis, and drug tools. A toy gun was also found in Thawee’s bag. He said that he shot the toy gun inside the temple solely to chase away the pigeons.

Thawee was accused of breaching Buddhist monk rules by having sex with women, since 40 condoms, Viagra and a penis enhancement vacuum pump were discovered in his room.

Thawee claimed that he used the condoms as plant pots and used Viagra and a vacuum pump to cure benign prostatic hyperplasia and dysuria.

Another Thai Monk Arrested for Drug Use in Isaan Province

Thawee was forced to leave the monastery and was compelled to attend drug rehabilitation at a provincial hospital. Thawee faces no legal charges, and no police officers were involved in the operation.

In a related story, another Thai monk was detained yesterday for drug use at a monastery in the Isaan region of Buriram. The 62-year-old Thai monk admitted that he paid 100 baht for five Yaba tablets from youths in the community. He claimed that he tried Yaba solely to learn about its downsides and to share this knowledge with others in the community.

Tags
Crime, Monk, Thai Monk, thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies