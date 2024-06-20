Crime
Thai Authorities Seize Over 200,000 Units of Illegal Veterinary Medicine Worth 84 Million Baht
(CTN News) – At 10:30 a.m. on June 18th, 2024, the Thailand Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and relevant agencies held a press conference to announce the recovery of over 200,000 units of illegal veterinary medicine worth 84 million baht in Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.
According to officials, the CPPD, in coordination with the FDA, conducted their first raid on an illicit veterinary pharmaceutical distribution center in April, seizing more than 40,000 units.
Subsequent investigations resulted in additional confiscation of unlicensed and unregistered veterinary pharmaceuticals from Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon storage facilities. These medications were supplied through pet stores and online platforms.
Investigations found that a group of Chinese financiers ran the unlawful distribution network. They exported unregistered veterinary drugs from China and kept them in Thailand warehouses before distributing them. This enterprise produced a monthly income of over 300,000 baht for four months.
A total of 214,894 veterinary medicine units worth 84,841,200 baht were confiscated.
FDA officials underlined that if these unregistered drugs are administered incorrectly, they may be ineffective or even hazardous to animals. They emphasized the significance of consulting specialists before administering medications to dogs to guarantee safety and efficacy.