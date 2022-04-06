Temple Embezzlers Assets Investigated by Crime Suppression Police

Crime Suppression Police have released the name of a man suspected of embezzling more than US$5.6 million from a Buddhist temple’s renovation account.

Luxury assets worth a total of US$2.9 million including a Bentley, Porsche, and gold-plated amulets registered to Mr. Apirat Jayankura Na Ayudhya and some of his family members and partner.

Mr. Apirat is suspected of embezzling US$5.6 million from Wat Bowon Niwet Vihara in Bangkok and two other temples upcountry.

According to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), Apirat, a close friend of Wat Bowon Niwet’s late abbot Somdet Phra Wannarat, repeatedly transferred money from the temple’s bank accounts into his own.

During the initial police investigation, a wealth of goods were found, including two luxury cars, a Volvo, BMW, Lexus, cash, multiple bank accounts, designer bags, and expensive amulets.

Only a few of the nine luxury cars found in Mr. Apirat’s possession had been registered under his name. Seized documents show that the remaining vehicles were registered to members of Mr. Apirat’s family and a male partner.

Crime Suppression Police said they are investigating further to see if these people were involved in the temple embezzlement case.

Temple renovation funds withdrawn

It appears that Mr. Apirat transferred and withdrew cash from Wat Bowon’s temple-related bank accounts without providing any explanation. Investigators are now looking into the transactions, worth over US$2.3 million.

Crime Suppression police said Mr. Apirat is also believed to have allegedly embezzled money from Wat Bowon Niwet’s sister temples, Wat Wachira Thamma Ram Ayutthaya, as well as Wat Rattanawararam and Wat Khiri Vihara.

An initial investigation revealed that about US$2.3 million was allegedly stolen from the renovation budget of Wat Rattanawararam, and US$297,000 was allegedly stolen to expand Wat Khiri Vihara School.

According to the will of the late abbot Somdet Phra Wannarat of Wat Bowon Niwet in Trat’s Muang district, the school was built to improve the education system in the area of Tambon Samrak.

The abbot of Wat Khiri Vihara, the director of Wat Khiri Vihara temple school, and the person who donated a 30-rai plot of land for the expansion of Wat Rattanawararam have denied any knowledge of the alleged embezzlement.

In the early morning of March 23, Mr. Apirat was arrested at his home in Bangkok. The fraud was discovered by police while the late abbot was undergoing treatment at Chulalongkorn Hospital for gall bladder cancer last December.

Abbot Somdet Phra Wannarat passed away on March 15 at Chulalongkorn Hospital.