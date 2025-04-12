Crime

Retired Teacher Waiting to Give Alms to Monks Killed By Speeding Vehicles

Anna Wong
Anna Wong - Senior Editor
Retired Teacher Waiting to Give Alms to Monks Killed By Speeding Vehicles
The vehicles lost control and collided with Mrs Ratana Butpradit outside her home in Takhian Luean, Nakhon Sawan.

A tragic accident unfolded in Nakhon Sawan when a group of reckless drivers, allegedly under the influence, raced their vehicles at high speed, resulting in a horrifying crash claiming the life of 82-year-old retired teacher.

Ms Rattana Butpradit, 82 was waiting outside her home early in the morning to offer alms to young monks.

According to Thai Media the accident occurred on April 9 at 6:17 AM on Takian Luean Road. CCTV footage revealed a modified red car and a silver pickup truck speeding side by side. They lost control on a curve, and the red car struck Ms Butpradit, killing her instantly in front of her home.

Residents managed to apprehend Suphalak Phoolkhetkan, 28, the pickup driver, whose vehicle had crashed into a power pole. He abandoned his truck and attempted to flee but was caught.

Meanwhile, the red car, carrying a male driver and a female passenger, left the scene during the chaos. A blue Nissan Big M vehicle reportedly picked them up, along with items taken from the crashed car. The woman was said to be injured and rushed to a hospital.

Ms Rattana’s son, Rattana Butpradit, said that speeding vehicles often race on the four-lane road, especially in the early morning hours. His mother, a former primary school teacher, was a devout Buddhist who regularly gave alms.

(Above Video) Vehicles Crash Killing Retired Teacher

On the day of the accident, Ms Rattana intended to offer alms to newly ordained monks but tragically lost her life before she could.

The grandson of the retired teacher, Mr Yotsaworn Butpradit, 18, recounted hearing the loud crash while upstairs. He rushed down, searching for his grandmother, only to find out from neighbours that she had been fatally struck. The discovery left him devastated.

Relatives raised of the teacher concerns about the fleeing individuals returning to remove items from the red car, suspecting they were covering up evidence. They urged those involved to cooperate with the police, as CCTV footage captured their actions.

Authorities identified the red car’s driver as Phanupong Boonma, a local resident with a drug-related warrant. Suphalak, the pickup driver, tested positive for drugs and admitted knowing the car’s driver.

He is under investigation, with reports suggesting the speed race may have been linked to illegal activities. The family and community are grieving this senseless loss while demanding justice and stricter measures to prevent such reckless behaviour in the future.

Meanwhile, Police are urgently searching for a man identified only as Mr Tonkla, who was allegedly driving a red sedan during a street race that led to a horrific crash. The suspect has two outstanding arrest warrants.

One involves a 2015 drug case where he was caught with 70 methamphetamine pills. The other is a hit-and-run incident in Singburi. Both cases are tied to his failure to appear in court, and now, he faces charges from this latest tragedy.

The head of Nakhon Sawan police, Pol Col Setthawut Rodchan, stated that officers have been working tirelessly since the incident. He expressed confidence in capturing Mr Tonkla soon.

Related News:

Teachers Science Experiment Leaves 4 Students with Facial Burns

Britons Busted at Samui Airport With 144kg of Cannabis Destined for the UK
Chiang Rai Wildlife Officials Seize Poached Animal Carcasses
Chiang Mai Border Patrol Seized 11 Million Methamphetamine Pills, 2 Smugglers Arrested
Police in Northern Thailand Seize Assets from Drug Syndicate
Police Officer Being Ordained at Temple Arrested for Running Scam Call Center
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAnna Wong
Senior Editor
Follow:
Anna Wong serves as the editor of the Chiang Rai Times, bringing precision and clarity to the publication. Her leadership ensures that the news reaches readers with accuracy and insight. With a keen eye for detail,
Previous Article Chiang Mai – A Japanese tourist, suspected of being under the influence of cannabis, caused a commotion at a Chiang Mai hotel. Japanese Tourist Allegedly High on Cannabis Causes Chaos at Chiang Mai Hotel
Next Article Chinese arrested for thefts on plane to Bangkok Chinese Men Arrested for Stealing Passengers Money on Flight to Bangkok

Soi Dog

Trending News

Thailand digital arrival card
Thailand’s Immigration to Launch Digital Arrival Card System May 1, 2025
News
Discounts Flights to China
Chinese Travel Agents Discounts Flights to China By Up to 50%
Business
Apple Airlifts 1.5 Million iPhones from India
Apple Airlifts 1.5 Million iPhones from India One Day Before Trump’s Tariffs
Tech
siemens ceo helicopter crash
Siemens Ceo and his Family Identified in Deadly Hudson River Helicopter Crash
World News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

sensitive content

I Understand Go to Home Page