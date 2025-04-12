Retired Teacher Waiting to Give Alms to Monks Killed By Speeding Vehicles

A tragic accident unfolded in Nakhon Sawan when a group of reckless drivers, allegedly under the influence, raced their vehicles at high speed, resulting in a horrifying crash claiming the life of 82-year-old retired teacher.

Ms Rattana Butpradit, 82 was waiting outside her home early in the morning to offer alms to young monks.

According to Thai Media the accident occurred on April 9 at 6:17 AM on Takian Luean Road. CCTV footage revealed a modified red car and a silver pickup truck speeding side by side. They lost control on a curve, and the red car struck Ms Butpradit, killing her instantly in front of her home.

Residents managed to apprehend Suphalak Phoolkhetkan, 28, the pickup driver, whose vehicle had crashed into a power pole. He abandoned his truck and attempted to flee but was caught.

Meanwhile, the red car, carrying a male driver and a female passenger, left the scene during the chaos. A blue Nissan Big M vehicle reportedly picked them up, along with items taken from the crashed car. The woman was said to be injured and rushed to a hospital.

Ms Rattana’s son, Rattana Butpradit, said that speeding vehicles often race on the four-lane road, especially in the early morning hours. His mother, a former primary school teacher, was a devout Buddhist who regularly gave alms.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Above Video) Vehicles Crash Killing Retired Teacher

On the day of the accident, Ms Rattana intended to offer alms to newly ordained monks but tragically lost her life before she could.

The grandson of the retired teacher, Mr Yotsaworn Butpradit, 18, recounted hearing the loud crash while upstairs. He rushed down, searching for his grandmother, only to find out from neighbours that she had been fatally struck. The discovery left him devastated.

Relatives raised of the teacher concerns about the fleeing individuals returning to remove items from the red car, suspecting they were covering up evidence. They urged those involved to cooperate with the police, as CCTV footage captured their actions.

Authorities identified the red car’s driver as Phanupong Boonma, a local resident with a drug-related warrant. Suphalak, the pickup driver, tested positive for drugs and admitted knowing the car’s driver.

He is under investigation, with reports suggesting the speed race may have been linked to illegal activities. The family and community are grieving this senseless loss while demanding justice and stricter measures to prevent such reckless behaviour in the future.

Meanwhile, Police are urgently searching for a man identified only as Mr Tonkla, who was allegedly driving a red sedan during a street race that led to a horrific crash. The suspect has two outstanding arrest warrants.

One involves a 2015 drug case where he was caught with 70 methamphetamine pills. The other is a hit-and-run incident in Singburi. Both cases are tied to his failure to appear in court, and now, he faces charges from this latest tragedy.

The head of Nakhon Sawan police, Pol Col Setthawut Rodchan, stated that officers have been working tirelessly since the incident. He expressed confidence in capturing Mr Tonkla soon.

Related News: