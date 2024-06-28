Teacher Faces Charges for Alleged Sexual Abuse Against a 15-Year-Old Student

(CTN News) – There have been over 100 clips of child abuse found in the possession of a perverted teacher who confessed to sexually abusing a 9th-grade student on school grounds and in the music room.

It was reported that a mother brought her 15-year-old son to the Facebook page ‘Sai Mai Tong Rod’ to seek assistance in prosecuting a Thai music teacher from a school in Ekkamai. Since May 2023, when the victim was only 14, the teacher allegedly forced her son to perform oral sex.

Over 100 incidents of penetrative sex were perpetrated during both school terms and school breaks by the perpetrating teacher. Additionally, two occasions of penetrative sex took place in October 2023 and February 2024.

As of May 24, there have been 105 instances of domestic abuse. On June 20, the victim was kicked once by his teacher for avoiding him. The victim then told his mother everything, resulting in this complaint.

Pol Col Pansa Amarapitak, Superintendent of Thong Lor Police Station, revealed in the latest update that the teacher confessed after being detained for questioning.

Two mobile phones and a flash drive were examined, and numerous pornographic images of the child victims were discovered, dating from 2022 to 2024, correlating with the testimony of the victim.

There was no indication from the suspect whether the images were intended for commercial or blackmail purposes.

As of today, the suspect is being held at the South Bangkok Criminal Court on charges of child abduction, sexual abuse of a minor, physical assault, and the possession of child pornography.