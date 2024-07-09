Russian Tourist Arrested for Passing Off Counterfeit Euro Banknotes

Thailand’s Immigration Police apprehended a 29-year-old Russian guy for allegedly employing a Thai national to trade 20,000 baht worth of counterfeit Euro banknotes in Pattaya.

On July 8, immigration agents apprehended Mr. Khasanov, 29, (Last Name Withheld) in a hotel room in South Pattaya’s Banglamung District. They seized 7,000 euros in counterfeit euro bills, equivalent to approximately 280,000 Thai baht.

The man was arrested when a currency exchange booth received a tip that a foreigner had duped a Thai citizen into converting 500 euros, worth 20,000 baht.

Pol. Colonel Naphatphong Khositsuriyanon, Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration Police, said that Mr. Khasanov, a Russian national, came in Thailand on May 29 and was supposed to depart on July 9.

He said that the counterfeit euro banknotes belonged to a buddy in Turkey and were made there. He claimed that the guy had previously successfully exchanged bogus euros in Thailand valued more than 400,000 baht.

Mr. Khasanov stated that he had asked a Turkish acquaintance for 7,000 euros in false notes to use in Thailand, suggesting that if successful, he would share the gains.

He explained that immigration police detectives had earlier attempted to swap the money at a bank at a department store but had backed out before duping the Thai individual.

Khun Tom, the 41-year-old Thai duped, claims the Russian requested him to swap the money to pay his hotel bill of several thousand baht. He was absolutely ignorant that the Euro banknotes were counterfeit.

“When I traded the Euro, I received approximately 20,000 baht. I gave it to a Russian man. The exchange booth workers then questioned me, so I went to the police to verify my innocence and explain that I was not involved.

According to Khaosod News, Immigration Police charged the suspect under Section 240 of the Criminal Code, which states: ‘Whoever counterfeits money, whether it be coins, banknotes, or any other item issued or authorized to be issued by the government, or counterfeits government bonds or interest coupons for such bonds,’ and Section 241, which states: ‘Whoever possesses for distribution anything which they know to be counterfeit.’

Immigration officers also charged the individual with visa overstay after determining that he had overstayed his 30-day visa.

He was turned over to the Pattaya criminal court for judicial proceedings.