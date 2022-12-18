Alleged Masterminds of Illegal Porn Website Refused Bail in Thailand

A wealthy computer programmer and his actress wife were denied bail by the Criminal Court for allegedly operating a major pornographic website and an illegal betting site in Thailand.

Mr. Phumphat Prasertwit, 42, his wife Ms. Thamolphan Phanuchitputthiwong, 40, and an accomplice Mr. Chetchai Hongkham, 38, were arrested on Thursday, according to Crime Suppression Police.

On December 13, all three were arrested on warrants issued by the Criminal Court in Thailand for allegedly conspiring to disseminate pornographic material, organizing online gambling, conspiring to commit money laundering, and colluding to launder money.

Mr Phumphat and Ms Thamolphan applied for temporary bail on Friday, but the court denied their request because the crimes they are accused of having a huge social impact and their wealth was obtained illegally.

According to Crime Suppression Police, the judge worried that if the suspects are granted bail, they may flee. The three suspects were all transported to Bangkok Remand Prison.

Crime Suppression Police in Thailand also seized assets worth over 700 million baht, including many luxury cars, houses, and high-end watches.

According to police, they spent more than two years investigating the gambling network and the porn website, as well as following their respective money trails, which were both linked to Mr Phumphat and his wife.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man is being held in custody after fatally shooting another man inside a Bangkok police station during negotiations over a previous traffic accident that resulted in an assault.

In the Friday incident at the Lak Song police station in Bang Kae district, a lawyer representing the victim was also injured.

On Saturday morning, Lak Song police took Peerasin Kulchutisin to the Thon Buri Criminal Court and applied for his detention on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, and carrying a firearm in public without permission. According to police, the court denied bail due to the gravity of his crimes and the likelihood that he would flee.

Mr. Komsan Intharit, 32, was killed with a 9mm pistol, and lawyer Anusorn Wichathorn, 33, was injured during a negotiation stemming from a minor traffic collision on September 27. A physical altercation had also occurred on Phetkasem Road.

According to Police in Bangkok, Thailand the suspect confessed to the crimes, claiming he was under a lot of stress because Komsan had assaulted him with brass knuckles after the traffic accident.

According to an earlier report in Matichon, Peerasin was driving a pickup truck carrying chilis when Komsan, who was driving a Honda sedan with a male friend, threw a bottle into the pickup. Peerasin lowered his window to inquire why they had done so, then held up his phone to record a video. A second bottle landed on the phone.

Mr Peerasin attempted to flee, but Komsan and his friend attacked him with brass knuckles, punching him in the face several times. According to Matichon, he suffered a broken nose and three broken teeth.

On Friday, the shooter reportedly stated that he was motivated to commit the crime after Komsan denied his request for 9 million baht in damages and offered only a seemingly insincere apology.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, Mr Peerasin waved to the investigating officer and apologized before pulling a gun and shooting eight shots at Komsan.

In response to questions about how a civilian was able to bring a gun into the station, Police stated that both parties had arrived with their lawyers and families and showed no signs of violence, indicating that a strict search was unnecessary.

He also stated that discussions about stricter safety measures have begun.