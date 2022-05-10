Prominent Politician’s Son Arraigned on Child Procurement Charges

The son of a prominent politician turned himself into Anti-human trafficking police yesterday following allegations that he was involved in a child sex trafficking ring.

Mr. Saengroj “Uan” Kanchana, the 48-year-old son of controversial politician Chumpol Kanchana, has denied all charges after five arrest warrants were issued for him earlier implicating him in the procurement of children for sex trafficking.

The charges include having sexual relations with a girl not yet over 15 years of age who was not his wife and taking a child not yet over 15 years of age away from their guardian for sexual purposes, and the procurement of children for sexual purposes.

According to police, Mr. Saengroj will remain in custody at Surat Thani Provincial Court without bail until the trial due to concerns over potential interference with the investigation.

Eight Child Victims Confirmed Allegations

All eight child victims have confirmed that staff member Aem or Suwat, a member of staff at the shelter at the center of the allegations, threatened them not to reveal the names of the ringleaders of the child sex trafficking ring.

Suwat was later detained for committing acts resulting in physical or psychological abuse of children and later granted bail under the Children Protection Act.

Pol Col Kittipong said criminal charges were filed against Phisit Poonpipat, deputy director-general of the Department of Children and Youth of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, for malfeasance in office and coercion.

As of today, 40 of the 42 wanted individuals have been brought in for questioning, according to Pol Col Paisarn Sangthep, deputy chief of Surat Thani police. The remaining two suspects include a woman who was alleged to have assisted in procuring the children for the ring and a human trafficker.

Details of raids conducted in November were revealed last week, implicating a number of high-ranking local officials, soldiers, teachers, and doctors in the trafficking of children and sexual abuse.

By Friday, the full lawsuit will be formally presented to The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Surat Thani office.