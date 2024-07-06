Police Takedown Online Scam Gang Seizing 12Bt Million in Assets

Police have busted an online gang known as “Lock Star” in raids on four locations in Chiang Rai, Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani, arresting two Chinese and four Thais.

Pol Maj Gen Atip Pongsivapai, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (Cyber Police), identified the six as Gao Zhivei, 29, and Chen Jue, 28 from China and the Thai suspects were identified only as Thanchote, 33, Chanatthiya, 33, Siva 33, and Cholada, 27.

They were charged with illegal assembly, collaborating to participate in a transnational crime organization, public fraud, entering false information into a computer system, and laundering money.

Cyber police received information from victims who were duped into investing in digital money via a fraudulent application called Tidex, which promised large returns.

The fraud involves enticing victims to install the app and deposit money, after which the software was updated to display equivalent digital currency quantities, making it appear trustworthy and encouraging further investment.

“The victims cannot withdraw the money since the scammers claim that there’s a tax issue, leading the victims to add more money into the app,” Atip, Pol Maj Gen Atip, said.

To escape scrutiny, the scammers transferred the money to their secret digital wallets before selling the bitcoin and turning it into Thai baht.

The arrests resulted in the seizure of a luxury property worth more than 12 million baht, two cars, two motorcycles, over 4 million baht in cash, gold necklaces, luxury watches, branded bags, computers, laptops, smartphones, and other digital currencies worth approximately 2 million baht.

Police Help Banks Crackdown on Mule Accounts

Meanwhile, Thailand’s central bank is intensifying its assault on so-called mule accounts used in online financial fraud, after bank clients lost more than 60 billion baht ($1.6 billion) in such schemes over the last two years.

The Bank of Thailand and other enforcement agencies have blocked nearly 200,000 mule accounts, which are maintained by individuals who enable the transfer of unlawful monies on behalf of others.

The country has failed to combat an increase in financial crimes as people fall prey to scammers providing loans at low interest rates, huge interest rates on deposits, or various ponzi scams.

According to official data, the financial losses caused by online scams totaled 63 billion baht between March 2022 and May 2024.

The central bank has directed commercial banks to strengthen their online transaction security systems by offering clients the option of locking their money from digital transactions and providing double authorization in transfers by the fourth quarter.

Source: Bangkok Post, Manager Online