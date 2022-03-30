Police Seize M60 Machine Gun, Assault Rifles from Alleged Cop Killer

An M60 machine gun, two assault rifles, and ammunition were seized by police alongside a canal by a gunman arrested for the recent shooting death of a policeman.

According to Pol Maj Gen Tanit Ramdit, chief of the Phatthalung police, Jamras Rakchan, the alleged hitman, confessed to his interrogators on Sunday where he hid the firearms.

A police officer located the spot along the Lambet canal in the Muang district of Phatthalung. Among the items found were an M60 light machinegun, an AK-47 rifle, an M16A rifle, and 34 rounds of ammunition.

On March 9, police seized an M16 A1 rifle that Mr. Jamras allegedly used to kill a police senior sergeant major when he escaped arrest.

As reported by the Bangkok Post on March 25, Jamras, alias Chui Khaochan, and Atthaphon Mai-on were arrested in a rented room at Central Mansion, Lat Phrao 122 Road in the Wang Thonglang district of Bangkok.

There was also a 17-year-old girl inside the room.

Shootout with Police

On March 9, officers closed in on a car they were pursuing to arrest the alleged hitman when a shootout took place at the Khao Chaison intersection in the Tambon Khok Muang of Khao Chaison district of Phatthalung.

In the clash, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Anan Meesaeng was killed and Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chatchai Phantha-ou was wounded.

After the fatal shooting, Mr. Jamras allegedly hid in rubber plantations in southern Thailand.

According to Pol Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, he arrived in Bangkok a few days before he was caught. He was likely planning to leave the country.

All suspects involved in the shooting have now been taken into custody, Police Maj Gen Tanit said. The three weapons taken from the canalside cache were military weapons from three of the southernmost border provinces. Apparently, the weapons hidden by the canal were going to be smuggled to a neighboring country.

Authorities in Phatthalung said they were extending their investigation to determine if Mr. Jamas and his accomplices were involved in the weapons trade.

Prosecutors have already filed charges against Mr. Jamras for colluding to commit murder, attempting murder, and illegally possessing war weapons and ammunition.