Police Raid Hotel in Chiang Rai Bust Couple Preparing Drug Shipment

Chiang Rai – Officers from Thoeng Police Station collaborated with the local military to arrest two individuals at a hotel for transporting over 1,000,000 meth pills disguised as parcels. The drugs were reportedly waiting to be sent out through a logistics company.

On April 1, narcotics suppression police in Chiang Rai received a tip-off about a drug smuggling operation moving narcotics from the border to a hotel in Ban Pi, Moo 7, Ngao Subdistrict, Thoeng District.

The drugs were reportedly set to be distributed further into central areas. Acting on this intel, police worked alongside soldiers from Task Force 3105 of the Pha Muang Force to investigate and block the operation.

Upon arriving at the hotel, officers found two vehicles parked outside—a white Toyota sedan and a black Honda sedan—both registered in Chiang Rai. They inspected Room 6 at the hotel and found a man and a woman inside. Four large sacks were also discovered on the floor.

Inside the sacks, authorities found 10 parcels labelled with the name of a private logistics company. Four of the parcels contained approximately 250,000 methamphetamine pills each, totalling 1,011,000 pills. The other six parcels were filled with rice, likely used to conceal the illegal goods. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody for further legal action and investigation.

From October 1, 2024, to the present, the Pha Muang Force has conducted 219 operations to intercept drug trafficking. These efforts have led to the arrest of 240 individuals and the seizure of narcotics, including 79,981,526 methamphetamine pills, 145 kilograms of heroin, 7,141 kilograms of crystal meth, 6.1 kilograms of opium, and 355 kilograms of ketamine.

There have been 32 armed confrontations, resulting in 11 fatalities among drug trafficking groups. Authorities estimate that if these drugs had reached Bangkok, the economic damage caused by their distribution would have been approximately 19.6 billion baht.

Related News: