Police Officer Accused of Stealing Money to Fuel his Drug and Gambling Addiction

A 38-year-old woman in Samut Prakan is seeking legal help to press charges against her ex-boyfriend, a police lieutenant colonel, accusing him of stealing 500,000 baht from her and her family.

The woman, who works as a hotel receptionist in Samut Prakan, turned to lawyer Nathatpong Boonkerd for assistance. She had previously filed a complaint at a local police station last year, but she claims the matter was never thoroughly investigated.

Her ex-boyfriend a police lieutenant colonel is reportedly a deputy superintendent at the same station.

She explained that she first met the officer in January 2022, and they soon began dating. Initially, he appeared trustworthy, but by late 2022, his behaviour began to change.

She said he frequently borrowed her phone, stating he wanted to play games, and often asked for money, promising to return it but never following through. She later discovered he had a gambling addiction.

In 2023, she claimed to have found drug-related items in his possession and discreetly photographed them as evidence. She also alleged he started using crystal methamphetamine in her home. Their relationship ended in December of that year.

After the breakup, she said she discovered her bank account had been drained. She accused him of transferring about 100,000 baht to his own account, using her details to take out a 20,000-baht loan, and making other withdrawals.

Additionally, her mother’s money went missing. Altogether, she claimed to have lost over 500,000 baht because of him.

Despite filing a complaint last year, she said the disciplinary committee dismissed her concerns. They reportedly stated his gambling was for “official purposes” and that the money was used for medical bills.

Lawyer Nathatpong highlighted that transaction records pointed to gambling-related payments, yet the committee deemed the evidence insufficient. He argued that the officer should undergo drug testing and be suspended from police duties.

Police Corruption in Thailand

Corruption within Thailand’s police force has been a long-standing issue, affecting both locals and tourists. Low wages, patronage systems, and weak enforcement of anti-corruption laws contribute to the problem.

Police officers in Thailand typically earn modest salaries ranging from 6,000 to 15,000 baht ($180–450 USD) per month and must pay for equipment like uniforms, firearms, and motorcycles out of pocket. This financial burden often leads to corrupt practices.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) operates with about 230,000 officers under a centralized structure, but oversight remains weak. Political interference and patronage often protect corrupt officers, and promotions are sometimes obtained through financial means rather than merit.

Although agencies like the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) are tasked with tackling corruption, their efforts are often inconsistent. Reforms, such as a proposed police reform bill, have faced delays in parliament due to resistance from powerful groups.

Public surveys reflect the extent of the issue. A 2020 Transparency International report found that nearly half of Thais had paid bribes to police in the previous year. In 2022, Thailand ranked 101 out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring 36 out of 100, highlighting significant issues within the public sector.

