Police Nab Drug Trafficker, Seize Over US$295,000 in Assets

A suspected drug trafficker wanted for attempted murder after a shootout with police has been arrested with his girlfriend in southern Thailand.

Narcotics suppression police, arrested Mr. Thanasak Chiwasaro, 40, and his girlfriend Aree Chuaythong at a house in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Tuesday night.

He was hiding out with his girlfriend, according to the police.

Their arrests were made under arrest warrants issued by the Phrae Provincial Court on March 10 and March 13.

Thanasak, alias Jong Singha Nakhon, was accused of smuggling 5.6 million methamphetamine pills and 20 kilograms of crystal meth from Chiang Rai to Phrae and other provinces.

At the house, officers found 80 meth pills and drug paraphernalia. In addition, they found nearly 300,000 baht cash, bank books showing deposits of several million baht, guns, ammunition, and five high-end luxury cars. In all, over 10 million baht (US$297,000) in assets were seized as evidence.

Shootout with Police

In Jan 2015, Mr. Thanasak was allegedly involved in a shootout with police in the Singha Nakhon district of Songkhla while delivering drugs to a police officer in an undercover sting operation.

Authorities claim he fired six shots at them at Thang Kwai junction in Tambon Sathingmor while escaping in a Toyota Camry.

The arrest warrant was issued for attempted murder, weapons possession, and drug possession.

Policemen stopped Mr. Thanasak’s pickup truck in the Singha Nakhon district on March 12 this year. They discovered two rifles inside the car, but let him go after discovering he had permits for them issued by the Singha Nakhon district earlier in the year.

Panya Jindawong, the district chief in Sha Nakhon, is said to have approved the permits believing Mr. Thanasak would be used as an informant.