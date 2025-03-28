Police in Chiang Rai Hunt for Singaporean Wanted for Murder

Chiang Rai – Police are searching for a Singaporean man who was spotted with his Thai girlfriend at a Bangkok condominium where she was later found dead. Early findings suggest the man may be in Chiang Rai or possibly across the border in Myanmar.

Immigration officials in Mae Sai report no trace of a Singaporean man, identified as Daniel Benjamin Goh Wei-En, is suspected of murdering a 30-year-old woman from Khon Kaen at a luxury condo in Bangkok. Authorities believe he fled toward the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sai Chiang Rai.

On Thursday, police investigating the murder of Ms. Praopilat Paladon, a 30-year-old woman from Khon Kaen, who was found dead on March 25 in a high-end condominium in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area suspect the Singaporean man fled to the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai province.

Daniel was spotted leaving the room with his luggage at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, he got into a black Mercedes-Benz he had booked through a ride-hailing app. He was later traced to a restaurant on Sukhumvit Soi 41 before heading to a hotel on Phetchaburi Road. T

here, he met two other men and then got into an Isuzu pickup truck on the same road.

It was later discovered that the truck was en route to Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai. At the Mae Sai permanent border checkpoint, located near the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge over the Sai River, officials have been closely monitoring crossings.

Only Thai and Myanmar nationals are allowed to cross the border, and immigration officers are carefully checking all documents to prevent any restricted individuals from passing through. As of the afternoon of March 27, there have been no sightings of Mr Daniel.

Police Colonel Surasak Thianthong, head of Chiang Rai Immigration, confirmed that the Mae Sai permanent checkpoint only permits crossings for Thai and Myanmar citizens. He emphasized that this makes it impossible for Daniel to leave through official channels at this crossing.

He said natural border routes are also being closely patrolled by military and local authorities, ensuring no unauthorized crossings.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother told Thai Media that her daughter met Daniel in Singapore, and they returned to Thailand together three years ago. He convinced her to leave her job, promising to support her financially. He frequently travelled back and forth between Bangkok and Singapore.

The mother mentioned that she had seen the couple argue at times, but these fights did not turn physical.

She also revealed that her daughter had sent her photos showing bruises on her body, which she said were caused by the man from Singapore. Her daughter warned that if anything happened to her or if she went missing, he would be the reason.

