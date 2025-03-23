Police Find German, 41 With His Throat Slashed in Northeastern Thailand

Police in Northeaster Thailand have reported a 41-year-old German man, arrested earlier this week for assaulting staff at local clinics, was found dead in his home, with his throat slashed, in Non-Sung district on Friday night.

When police and rescue workers arrived, they discovered Mr Matthias Ebner,41, lying on a bed with throat cut caused by a sharp object. A cut was also visible on his left hand. Bloodstains were present on the bed, and a 25-centimetre knife was located under his body.

Documents and personal items were scattered on the floor. Two Rottweiler dogs stood guard over the body, forcing police to ask a maid to remove them from the scene.

According to assistant village head Sainoi Boonsri, Mr Ebner’s wife, who is working in Prachin Buri province, had contacted Anan Chanamklang, the head of Don Chomphu village, claiming she was unable to contact her husband.

She then asked a foreign friend of her husband, living in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima, to visit the house. The woman also requested Ms. Anan accompany the foreign friend, who brought along another individual, explained Mr. Sainoi.

When Ms. Anan and the two men arrived, they opened the gate and called for Ebner but received no reply. Peering through a window, they spotted the body and immediately notified the police.

Pol Col Sitthiphon Thimsungnoen, the Non-Sung police station chief, stated on Saturday that there were no signs of a struggle or attack inside the home. Forensic teams also discovered Ebner’s fingerprints on the knife.

Investigators believe mental health issues and stress could have led him to take his own life. His body has been sent to Non-Sung Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Ebner’s wife revealed that he had a history of mental illness but had not been taking his prescribed medication.

Ebner was arrested on March 18 in a shopping mall parking lot in Nakhon Ratchasima. He faced accusations of attacking female dentists and damaging property at several clinics in the area since November of the previous year.

Police took him to Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court to request his detention but were overruled when the court granted him bail. He then returned to his home in the Non-Sung district.

Authorities had been preparing to work with the Immigration Bureau to revoke Mr Ebner’s visa, citing his aggressive behaviour and the threat he posed to public safety.

