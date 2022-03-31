Police Find 8 Live Bombs after Teenagers Set-off Explosion

On Wednesday morning, a small bomb exploded on a road in Rayong province, and eight others were found scattered nearby.

Police and rescue workers cordoned off the area after finding eight more small bombs scattered along the road.

The incident began around midnight when Witsanu Ngarmprasert, 48, heard an explosion outside his house. He said he saw white smoke rise from some object on the road. He also spotted other objects scattered about the smoking object.

It was unclear who left them there, Thai media reported.

Rayong’s explosive ordnance disposal unit was led to the site around 8 am on Wednesday by Pol Lt Col Suradet Maneephitak.

Using car tires, they isolated the eight objects, which appeared to be homemade explosives containing nails, steel nuts, and ball bearings.

The explosive ordnance disposal unit moved the bombs to a safe spot about one kilometer away from the scene and destroyed them.

In the aftermath of the incident, local residents said they were very alarmed by the explosion.

There also said there was a group of teenagers who often converged on the road at night

The police believed the bombs were meant to be used against a rival group. It is possible that the devices were dropped by the teenagers accidentally before they fled after the explosion.

Police killed in Bomb Blast

In other police news, four policemen were ambushed on a road Wednesday morning in Bannang Sata district of Yala province, in the far South. Two of the policemen were killed and two others were wounded.

The four men were traveling along Bacho-Khuen Banglang Road in a white police pickup truck.

According to Yala 191 Radio center, a road bomb was set off in village Moo 3 of Tambon Bacho, followed by gunfire from attackers hiding behind trees.

A police report was filed at 10.20 am on Wednesday regarding the attack.

During the ambush, two policemen died and two others were wounded. The wounded were attended to at Yala Hospital.

In the explosion, Pol Sgt Wiwat Rakchart was fatally injured. It was later revealed that the other was Pol L/Cpl Natchaphon Prommanee.

Police Cpl Sufree Norapha and Police L/Cpl Assarawut Rapom, according to Thai media, were wounded.