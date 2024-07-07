Police Arrest Drug After He Crashes Car into a Cement Wall

On July 6, 2024 police arrested two men in separate incidences for possession of an illegal narcotic and online gambling in Chun District, Phayao Province.

In the first case Mr. Thawatchai Promkaew, 35 was riding his motorcycle on the road in the village when spotted the police. In a panic he threw his shoulder bag.over a fence into a villager’s garden. Officers crossed over the fence and retrieved the bag and discovered 16 methamphetamine tablets in a clear plastic bag, and the suspects Thai ID card.

They then drove directly to the suspects home where they found him hiding. After a brief interrogation he gave up his dealer on promise of a lessor sentence.

Armed with the new information on his dealer they headed the home of Mr. Panich Taman, 26, in 104, Village No. 8, Huai Lan Subdistrict, Dok Khamtai District of Phayao.

When officers arrived at Mr. Panich and his friend Mr. Eknarin Chaiworn, 37, sped away in a white Toyota sedan, causing the police to give chase. The driver Mr. Eknarin lost control and crashed the sedan into a cement fence disabling their vehicle.

Upon a search of the vehicle police discovered nothing.

They then took the suspects to a search of their homes where they discovered over 700 methamphetamine pills at Mr. Eknarin’s home. A search of Mr. Panich home turned up nothing and he was released under caution.

Mr. Eknarin was taken to the police station and charged with possession of a category 1 narcotic with the intent to sell. Under Thai law he faces 15 years in prison and pay a fine of 1.5 million baht.

Source: 77Kaoded