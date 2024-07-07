Crime

Police Arrest Drug After He Crashes Car into a Cement Wall

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas
2 Min Read
Police Phayao
The driver Mr. Eknarin lost control and crashed the sedan into a cement fence - 77Kaoded Image

On July 6, 2024 police arrested two men in separate incidences for possession of an illegal narcotic and online gambling in Chun District, Phayao Province.

In the first case Mr. Thawatchai Promkaew, 35 was riding his motorcycle on the road in the village when spotted the police. In a panic he threw his shoulder bag.over a fence into a villager’s garden. Officers crossed over the fence and retrieved the bag and discovered 16 methamphetamine tablets in a clear plastic bag, and the suspects Thai ID card.

They then drove directly to the suspects home where they found him hiding. After a brief interrogation he gave up his dealer on promise of a lessor sentence.

Armed with the new information on his dealer they headed the home of Mr. Panich Taman, 26, in 104, Village No. 8, Huai Lan Subdistrict, Dok Khamtai District of Phayao.

Police Phayao

When officers arrived at Mr. Panich and his friend Mr. Eknarin Chaiworn, 37, sped away in a white Toyota sedan, causing the police to give chase. The driver Mr. Eknarin lost control and crashed the sedan into a cement fence disabling their vehicle.

Upon a search of the vehicle police discovered nothing.

They then took the suspects to a search of their homes where they discovered over 700 methamphetamine pills at Mr. Eknarin’s home. A search of Mr. Panich home turned up nothing and he was released under caution.

Mr. Eknarin was taken to the police station and charged with possession of a category 1 narcotic with the intent to sell. Under Thai law he faces 15 years in prison and pay a fine of 1.5 million baht.

Source: 77Kaoded

Chiang Rai Police Seize Vaping Products in Sting Operation

Chiang Rai Police Seize Vaping Products in Sting Operation

You Might Also Like

Police Seize 390Kg of Crystal Meth from Drug Courier

Two Australian friends Kane Scriven and Nick Parkin Die in Laos

Thailand’s New Cyber Police Arrest Man for a Hashtag on Twitter

Gunman Who Killed 2 Young Men Captured in Northeastern Thailand

Police Seize a Huge Cache of Drugs and Firearms With Zero Arrests

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas is a seasoned staff writer at CTNNews, a reputable online publication. With his sharp writing skills and deep understanding of SEO, he consistently delivers high-quality, engaging content that resonates with readers. Thomas' articles are well-researched, informative, and written in a clear, concise style that keeps audiences hooked. His ability to craft compelling narratives while seamlessly incorporating relevant keywords has made him a valuable asset to the CTNNews team.
Previous Article Thailand Sees Surge in Indian Tourist Arrivals with Visa-Free Policy Launch Thailand Sees Surge in Indian Tourist Arrivals with Visa-Free Policy Launch
Next Article Chinese Couple Chiang Mai Chinese Couple Detained in Chiang Mai For Indecent Exposure

Download Our App

Buy FC 24 Coins

Help the Soi Dog Foundation