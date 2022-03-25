Police Arrest Child Pornography Distributor

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly enticing underage boys into pornography then selling their images online.

The man, identified by police only as Patcharanan, was taken into custody at his house in Bangkok about 6 am, Anti-Trafficking police said.

The Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him on Wednesday, for the production and distribution of child pornographic material and molestation of children under the age of 15.

Several pornographic pictures were found on the suspect’s mobile phone and computer, which police impounded.

Four premises were raided on Friday morning in Bangkok, Ang Thong, Chaiyaphum, and Kanchanaburi, all believed to be part of a commercial child pornography ring.

An arrest of a child pornography suspect in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom on Feb 4 prompted the operation, according to police.

Gang members approached boys and enticed them into pornography for money and game items, he said.

The pictures were then shared with members of private online groups that charge subscription fees of 150-400 baht. Around 400 people belong to the Phad Kaphrao group.

Police Arrest Blackmailer

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing high school students, which led to one student’s suicide.

By posing as a teenage girl, the man allegedly lured students into sending sexually explicit videos, then demanded money, threatening to release the videos.

According to police, the man targeted students from wealthy families.

Chiang Mai police officers were made aware of a 17-year-old student who killed himself with the gun owned by his father.

A letter discovered at the scene said he was stressed over financial problems. In it, he said he had been blackmailed and had to steal money from his family to meet the demands.

A police officer checked the student’s phone for more information and believed the scammer was a 26-year-old man named Chantaphat.

Authorities with Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children raided a dormitory and arrested him for allegedly using child pornography to threaten for money and seek benefits.

Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, says he has questioned the suspect and will interrogate further for more details about how many victims the suspect has enticed into sharing sexually explicit content and then threatened.

The officers suspect the man is associated with a gang that blackmails students from wealthy families.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).