Thai Immigration Revokes Visa of American Academic Paul Chambers

CTN News – Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) has announced that Thai immigration officials have cancelled the visa of American academic Paul Chambers, who is currently detained and facing charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Code for royal defamation, commonly referred to as lese-majeste.

His legal team is preparing to challenge the Immigration Bureau’s decision within 48 hours and will also appeal the denial of bail during the investigation. TLHR revealed that police have secured a warrant to search Chambers’ office at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, where he serves as a lecturer and special adviser on international affairs.

On Tuesday, the Phitsanulok Provincial Court refused bail after Dr Paul Chambers turned himself in to local authorities to address the lese-majeste charge.

His lawyer, Wannaphat Jenroumjit, stated that she plans to submit a fresh request for his release to the Court of Appeal. Chambers’ legal team noted that he has a medical condition and is willing to comply with any restrictions imposed by the court.

The complaint against Chambers was lodged by the Third Army Region. Alongside the lese-majeste charge, he is also accused of violating the Computer Crime Act, a law often paired with Section 112 in similar cases.

Lawyers believe the allegations stem from content shared on an academic website related to a seminar held in October 2024. The event focused on the annual reshuffling of Thai military and police leadership.

Chambers’ wife, Napisa Waitoolkiat, who is the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Naresuan University, argued that the evidence cited by authorities was not authored by her husband. Instead, it originated from a website managed by Singapore’s ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, which hosted the webinar.

TLHR clarified that the charges are linked to the text of an invitation for the October 2024 webinar titled “Thailand’s 2024 Military and Police Reshuffles: What Do They Mean?” The charge sheet reportedly includes a Thai translation of the event’s description.

According to Napisa, police did not summon her husband for questioning before presenting him with an arrest warrant, which is the usual procedure in such cases.

“It feels like an attempt to discourage Paul from continuing his research, which often examines sensitive issues like the financial operations of the Thai army,” she said.

Paul Chambers, who earned a PhD in political science from Northern Illinois University, is recognised for his expertise on civil-military relations and democracy in Asia, with a particular focus on Thailand. He has lived in the country since 1993.

The US government expressed concern over Chambers’ arrest and detention, cautioning about the implications for academic freedom.

“This case highlights our ongoing concerns about the use of lese-majeste laws in Thailand,” the US State Department stated. “We urge Thai authorities to uphold freedom of expression and avoid using these laws to suppress lawful discourse.”

“As a treaty ally of Thailand, we will closely follow this matter and advocate for Chambers to be treated fairly.”

Amnesty International researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong suggested that the visa cancellation was intended to intimidate Chambers.

“They see his work as a threat. By revoking his visa, they’re making it impossible for him to continue his research in Thailand,” he told AFP.

“This action sends a warning to foreign academics and journalists in Thailand: addressing the monarchy in any way could have serious repercussions.”

United States Embassy Statement on Paul Chambers Arrest

The United States is alarmed by the arrest of U.S. citizen Paul Chambers in Thailand on lèse majesté charges and the Computer Crimes Act, and we are closely monitoring the situation. The U.S. Department of State takes its responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad seriously, and we are in communication with Thai authorities regarding this case.

This case reinforces our longstanding concerns about the use of lèse majesté laws in Thailand. We continue to urge Thai authorities to respect freedom of expression and to ensure that laws are not used to stifle permitted expression. As a treaty ally of Thailand, we will closely monitor this issue and advocate for the fair treatment of Paul Chambers.

Consular officers from the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok are providing all appropriate consular assistance to Mr. Chambers. We have requested access to him to ensure his well-being and to provide any necessary support.