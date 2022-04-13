NYPD Names ‘Person Of Interest’ In Brooklyn Subway Shooting

(CTN News) – ‘Person of interest’ has been identified in connection with the chaotic shooting on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning, and police have launched an all-day manhunt to find the attacker.

James, 62, has been named as a person of interest in the Brooklyn Subway Shooting attack, which left 29 injured, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, USA Today reported. Police did not call him a suspect. According to local authorities, the man has ties to both Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

According to reports, the attacker, wearing a gas mask, set off two smoke grenades before opening fire. Leaving the subway with screaming commuters and bleeding victims, he fled the Brooklyn platform in a panic. At least 19 people were injured, ranging from shrapnel wounds to smoke inhalation, and five of them are in critical condition.

The gunman shot 33 times with a Glock 17 99mm semi-automatic handgun found in the subway. Besides the smoke grenades, investigators also found a hatchet, gasoline, fireworks, and keys to a U-Haul van.

Investigators say James rented a van in Philadelphia

Investigators have released more details about Frank James, who rented a U-Haul van in Philadelphia. The van is suspected to be connected to the Brooklyn Subway Shooting shooting. The city police were looking for the owner of a van that was possibly connected to the violence.

No suspects have been arrested as of yet. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig reportedly said, “We want to determine if he has any connection with the train.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says there have been some “concerning” social media posts that might be related to James. The posts discussed homelessness and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The mayor’s security has been increased since the posts were discovered.

NYC agencies are offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the Brooklyn shooting. The MTA and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 have each offered $12,500, while the New York City Police Foundation has offered $25,000.

