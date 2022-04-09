Chiang Rai Mother Arrested for Selling 15-Year-old Daughter for Sex on Twitter

A mother accused of luring underage girls on Twitter, including her daughter, into prostitution has been arrested in Chiang Rai. She was one of three women arrested on charges of colluding in human trafficking.

The two others were arrested in Saraburi Province on Friday.

They were arrested when police from the Anti-Human Trafficking police searched three locations, in Chiang Rai and Saraburi, searching for members of a human trafficking network luring teenage girls into prostitution.

Anti-Trafficking police arrested the mother of one of the underage girls, at Lan Muang market in Tambon Sansai of Muang district in Chiang Rai.

As their den mother, she was responsible for taking them to service customers.

Police searched a house on Friday morning in Saraburi’s Sao Hai district and arrested Narisa, 37, or Nong, a police spokesperson said.

Her job involved contacting customers on Twitter and taking girls to them.

Police also arrested Ms. Thittaphat 27, in a dormitory in the Ban Mo district of Saraburi. According to the police, she was a customer contact.

Each time the customers paid for the girls, allegedly the three suspects deducted 300-500 baht from the money they paid.

Their full names have not been released by the police.

A Criminal Court arrest warrant issued on April 4 names the women for colluding with human traffickers and profiting illegally from girls under the age of 15 and under the age of 18, as well as girls who are 15 to 18 years old.

It was discovered in February that young girls were being trafficked on Twitter and other social media platforms to provide services to customers in Saraburi and other provinces.

Police posing as clients offered to buy sexual services and managed to rescue three teenage girls, who were now under police protection.

Following the investigation, the three den mothers were arrested.

The three girls were allegedly lured into prostitution by the three suspects, who told them they would be selling goods online. One of the girls was the daughter of the den mother in Chiang Rai Province.

It is believed that the girls stayed in dormitory rooms in Chiang Rai and Saraburi provinces. According to the police, they were forced to provide sex services to clients every day. When they refused, they were intimidated, scolded, or even assaulted into submission.

Police had taken custody of the three women, who were expected to be prosecuted at a later date for human trafficking.

Trending CTN News: