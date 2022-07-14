Mother Arrested for Sexually Procuring 9 Year Old Daughter

Police have widened their probe into a case involving a mother who sexually procured her 9-year-old daughter and then sold the videos. The probe includes male customers and people who bought or viewed the videos.

It was reported on Wednesday that police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) took the girl’s 25-year-old mother, Chantra, and two men who allegedly paid for sex with the child to the Criminal Court. The court has approved the police’s request to detain them for another 12 days.

The mother was arrested at her house in Saraburi province on Monday night following a police investigation that she had procured her 9-year-old daughter and sold videos of men having sexual relations with her.

Her charges included procuring a girl under the age of 15 into the flesh trade, colluding in the abuse of a minor, and illegal possession of pornographic material.

According to the investigation, the two alleged customers are Chakhif Chuenchob, 58, and Thotsaphon Kaensawat, 33. Their arrests were also made on Monday. They were charged with child molestation, sexual abuse of a child, and possessing pornographic material.

Mother admits to crimes

On Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan ordered investigators to expand the investigation to discover other people who had sex with the child, or who bought the videos and disseminated them.

If anyone is found to be involved, legal action will be taken.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said Ms. Chantra admitted to having sexually procured her daughter during questioning.

While Mr. Thotsaphon acknowledged paying for sex with the girl, he denied being involved in the video production. All charges were denied by Mr. Chakhif, who reserved his testimony for the court.

Police have opposed bail for the mother and the other two suspects, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said.

According to the police investigation, Ms. Chantra pimped her daughter and sold the videos, from 2020 to her arrest. She allegedly admitted that most of the money came from the sale of the videos and about 100,000 baht had moved through her bank account.

According to the mother, she only sold her daughter five times.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said that the two men who allegedly paid for sex with the girl would be investigated further to determine if they had paid for sex with other children.