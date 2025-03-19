Robber Wearing Scream Mask Gets Trapped in Chiang Mai Gold Shop

Inspired by the movie Scream, a young man wearing a ghost mask broke into a mall in Chiang Mai and spent the entire night hiding before attempting to rob a gold shop. However, his plan fell apart when he couldn’t find a way out, leading to his capture the next morning.

Security cameras captured footage of the 21-year-old wearing black and wearing the scream mask. Around midnight, he emerged from a restroom and went to the targeted gold shop. Using a crowbar, he pried open the metal shutters.

Once inside, he searched for gold but found all the valuables secured in a safe. When he tried to leave, he realized he was trapped. He wandered around the store until finally deciding to hide and wait for morning.

At around 9 a.m., store employees arrived to open the shop. They spotted the man in the ghost mask and, startled, quickly locked him inside and called the police. Officers from Mae Ping Police Station in Chiang Mai arrived, apprehended the suspect, and conducted a reenactment of the crime.

The suspect admitted that he had entered the mall earlier the previous evening, hiding in the restroom until the mall closed. He then changed into dark clothing and wore the ghost mask to conceal his identity.

After unsuccessfully attempting to steal gold and finding himself unable to escape, he had no choice but to stay in the store until morning. The man explained that he planned the crime because he needed money for university. He admitted to monitoring the store for three days before carrying out his plan.

Police have charged the man with three offences: theft involving the destruction of property, night-time theft, and theft while concealing his identity.

The mask used by the young thief mimicked the one worn by the infamous killer in Scream, a 1996 American horror-thriller known for its suspenseful twists. The film became a cultural phenomenon and spawned a franchise with six installments.

A seventh film is expected to be released in February 2026. With its long, exaggerated white face and black hood, the scream mask has since become a pop culture icon, symbolizing fear and infamy in the genre.

Gold Prices Hit Record High

On March 18, 2025, gold prices in the country reached a new all-time high, reflecting global market trends. The Gold Traders Association reported that prices changed 12 times throughout the day.

By 4:00 PM, gold hit a historic peak. Gold bars were bought at 47,950 baht per baht weight and sold at 48,050 baht. Meanwhile, gold ornaments were purchased at 47,086.96 baht and sold at 48,850 baht per baht weight.

Hua Seng Heng Gold Futures Co. stated that gold prices continued to climb, reaching an all-time high with international market performance. Prices have surged past USD 3,000 per ounce due to ongoing investor concerns about the economic impact of U.S. tariffs.

In response, trading partners are preparing to impose higher import duties on U.S. products. Additionally, China has signalled it may implement further measures, escalating fears of a deeper trade conflict.

“Gold prices have broken through the key USD 3,000 resistance level, suggesting further potential for growth. Technical indicators such as MACD and Modified Stochastic point toward continued upward movement, with no sell signals yet,” said Hua Seng Heng Gold Futures.

