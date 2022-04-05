Man Arrested For Shooting 6 Dead and Injuring 12 In Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department has said they made an arrest following a mass shooting in California’s state capital early Sunday morning.

Six people were killed and 12 others were wounded in the Sacramento mass shooting, police said.

An arrest has been made on assault and illegal firearms charges against Dandrae Martin, 26.

Searches of three houses in the neighborhood by detectives and Swat team members turned up a handgun.

The authorities had earlier said they were looking for multiple suspects following the 2 am shooting.

6 Dead, At Least 9 Injured In Sacramento Shooting, Police Say

Videos on social media show rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people scream and run for cover

The shooting occurred just after a fight broke out on a street lined with upscale hotels, nightclubs, and bars. Police are investigating whether the fight is connected to the shooting.

The Sacramento County coroner has identified the victims as 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, and 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade.

Sergio Harris, 32, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 38, and Devazia Turner, 29, were identified as the victims.

Sacramento Fire Department said at least four of the 12 injured were critically injured.

At the Citizen Hotel in California’s capital city, gunfire startled guests, including members of a wedding party and fans of the rapper Tyler the Creator, who performed hours earlier.

On Monday, candles, balloons, and flowers were laid on the ground at the scene where the chaos erupted.

The Sacramento mayor spoke about increasing violence in the city following the shooting and said, “We can never accept it as normal, and we will never accept it”.

