Man in Thailand Sentenced to 5 Years for Threatening Twitter Post

A criminal court in Thailand has sentenced a man to five years in prison for posting a Twitter message urging people to sexually assault the twin daughters of the Prime Minister.

Upon tracking the message, police identified the sender as Wuttichai Saridlertworasin, who was summoned in March 2021 to face computer crime and criminal charges against him.

According to Thai PBS, the 36-year-old man claimed, however, that he had no Twitter account, and that someone had attached his picture to the threatening message on Twitter after hacking into his Facebook account.

The police claim that the offending tweet was sent from his Facebook account and that his account was not hacked.

He was originally sentenced to seven and a half years, but the court reduced it to five years due to his confession and otherwise clean record.