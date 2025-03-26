German Tourist Brutally Attacked by 10 Men in Pattaya

Police in the resort town of Pattaya have arrested three men after a German tourist was beaten to the ground and kicked repeatedly early on Tuesday morning by a gang of 10 men on Beach Road.

According to Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Sapanont, in the early hours of March 25, around 4 am, the rescue centre in Pattaya received a report about an assault that left one person injured. The incident happened along Pattaya Beach Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi.

Emergency responders and local police were immediately dispatched to the scene.

When authorities arrived, they found a crowd of locals and tourists gathered, many of them discussing the situation. Among them was 40-year-old German tourist Mr. David Adrian Lelonek, who had been severely beaten.

He sustained multiple injuries, including bruises, scrapes, a swollen face, and a cut above his left eyebrow. Emergency medical staff provided first aid and rushed him to the hospital for further care.

Speaking through an interpreter, the victim told police that he couldn’t recall how the attack began. He only remembered being assaulted by a group of approximately 10 men. Fearing for his life, he managed to flee the scene on a motorcycle and sought help from nearby residents.

This eventually led to police and rescue teams stepping in to assist.

A bystander captured video footage of the attack, which showed the group violently assaulting the tourist. The men were seen punching, kicking, and even using a motorbike helmet to strike him. One of the attackers wore a motorcycle taxi uniform.

Despite the man falling unconscious on the road, the group continued their brutal assault, ignoring pleas from witnesses to stop. The severity of the attack left onlookers deeply shaken.

After reviewing the footage, local police, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Sapanont, quickly launched an investigation. They arrested three individuals seen in the video: 18-year-old Mr. Ta, 25-year-old Mr. Benz, and 27-year-old Mr. Sek.

The suspects were taken into custody not far from the scene and later admitted to their involvement.

During questioning, the three suspects claimed they didn’t know the full details of the conflict. They said they saw a motorbike taxi driver fighting with the foreigner and assumed the tourist had done something wrong. They admitted to joining in because they knew the taxi driver and wanted to defend him. However, they acknowledged their actions were excessive.

Lt. Col. Arut expressed his concern after viewing the disturbing footage and ordered officers to act swiftly. While the injured tourist remains under medical care, plans are underway for him to formally file a complaint. Authorities are also pursuing all individuals involved in the attack to ensure they face legal consequences.

The police reminded the public that violence, especially against tourists, damages Pattaya’s reputation as a travel destination. They urged everyone to report incidents to authorities instead of resorting to physical confrontations.

Violent crimes against tourists in Pattaya are relatively rare compared to the volume of visitors, but they garner significant attention due to their impact on tourism. Economic hardship, nightlife dynamics, and cultural misunderstandings may contribute to such events. Authorities and tourism officials often emphasize educating visitors on safety practices—like avoiding confrontations and staying vigilant—to mitigate risks.

