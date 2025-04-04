French Tourist Struck and Killed on Zebra Crossing By Speeding Sedan

On Thursday, a tragic accident occurred when a car struck a French tourist crossing the pedestrian zebra crossing outside JJ Market in western Thailand’s Kanchanaburi Province, resulting in his death.

CCTV Security footage revealed that the victim attempted to dodge the vehicle but failed as the car was moving at high speed without braking.

Pol. Lt. Thammawat Sukiwat, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Kanchanaburi Police Station, told Khaosod that he received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car while crossing the road at a zebra crossing.

He said the incident happened at around 10:45pm on Saeng Chuto Road near JJ Market in Ban Nua Subdistrict, Mueang District, Kanchanaburi Province. The victim, a foreign tourist, suffered severe injuries.

After receiving the report, Pol. Lt. Thammawat informed Pol. Col. Surayut Mekmangkon, Superintendent of Kanchanaburi Police Station, and proceeded to the scene with officers from the Pitakkarn Rescue Foundation.

At the scene, a male tourist was found severely injured on the roadside. His body was covered in wounds, and there was significant bleeding on the road. Although he still had a pulse, rescuers rushed him to Phahon Phonphayuhasena Hospital for emergency treatment.

The tourist was identified as Mr. Clément Antoine Valéry Billy, a 40-year-old French national.

A short distance away, a black Mitsubishi car with a shattered windshield was found parked. The driver, Mr. Kritpat Kamrai, a 24-year-old resident of Ban Tai Subdistrict, Kanchanaburi, remained at the scene. A breath test showed no alcohol in his system.

Later, hospital officials confirmed that Mr. Clément had succumbed to his injuries, prompting authorities to send his body for an autopsy at the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute. The French Embassy in Bangkok was notified to inform his family.

Security camera footage from the scene showed Mr. Clément crossing the road from JJ Market. After stepping off the median onto the road, he was struck by Kritpat’s car, which approached at high speed without braking.

Mr. Clément attempted to avoid the vehicle but couldn’t due to how quickly the accident occurred, resulting in his critical injuries and eventual death at the hospital. Police initially charged Kritpat with reckless driving causing death under Section 291 of the Criminal Code.

Decisions regarding bail will depend on the investigating officers’ discretion.

Drivers Ignore Zebra Crossing Rules

Thailand has a troubling issue with road safety, especially at zebra crossings. Hundreds of people lose their lives every year while using zebra crossings, which are supposed to be safe. Drivers often ignore traffic rules, speeding through marked pedestrian zones without stopping, even when people are clearly crossing.

This disregard for safety turns what should be a straightforward walk into a deadly risk. Many roads lack proper enforcement, and even though there are traffic laws in place, they’re rarely followed or punished. Recent cases, including high-profile fatalities, have sparked public outrage and discussions about improving pedestrian safety.

Some areas have started adding speed bumps or flashing lights near crossings, but these small steps aren’t enough to address this widespread issue. Until there’s stricter enforcement and a change in driving habits, zebra crossings in Thailand remain a dangerous gamble for pedestrians.

Related News: