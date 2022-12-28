A Foreign Tourist and a Thai Woman Fornicated in Pattaya for 30 Minutes

(CTN News) – Early this morning in Pattaya, a foreign traveler and a Thai Woman was seen having sex “for 30 minutes” against an electrical pole close to a public junction.

In the Bang Lamung neighborhood of downtown Pattaya, Chon Buri province, reporters were given graphic video footage of a foreign male and a Thai lady having sex on the side of the road around 4 am.

The guy is described as blonde, Caucasian, and between 180 and 190 centimeters tall. He is wearing a red t-shirt and shorts. Locals are pleading with authorities to find him.

The foreigner engaged in sexual activity with a short, maybe Thai lady who stood between 150 and 160 centimeters tall and was dressed in a black hoodie and shorts without consideration for others.

According to witnesses, the lewd behavior persisted for 30 minutes. Eyewitnesses said several individuals walking past with youngsters had to physically compel their kids to turn away.

The pair continued their performance despite having cameras aimed at them before turning around and moving in completely separate directions.

Both scandalous parties, who might each be fined 500 Baht for violating Section 388 of the Criminal Code on Public Obscenity, have not yet been reported as having been arrested by the police.

Anyone who engages in such unseemly conduct by stripping off, showing their naked bodies, or engaging in any other obscenity is subject to a fine of no more than 500 baht.

The foreigner’s identity is unknown, and even if he is detained, it’s possible that he won’t ever be freed since Royal Thai Police officials have been told not to tell the media the identities of foreign offenders.

The show by the foreign and Thai women this morning was by no means the first indecent behavior performed in public in Pattaya.

A nude European guy was seen in August strolling along a busy street in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung neighborhood while only wearing sandals, a fanny pack, and a camera draped over his shoulder.

When South Pattaya police officers approached him, he reportedly spat on them. Police placed him in the back of a pickup truck and drove him to Pattaya City Police Station for interrogation after claiming he was speaking gibberish.

Related CTN News:

Italian Man Fined 3000 baht for Showing off his Genitals to Kids