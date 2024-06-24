Former CEO of Stark Corp Extradited from Dubai to Face Embezzlement Charges

Lawyers for the former CEO of Stark Corp have denied allegations that their client transferred more than $200 million out of Thailand before fleeing to Dubai to evade charges of defrauding investors.

The lawyers’ claims come after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) took Mr. Chanin Yensudjai, the former CEO of Stark Corp, into custody in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

His extradition came after a year on the run in an attempt to avoid charges of cheating the public in connection with one of Thailand’s most serious financial crimes.

Following Mr Chanin’s detention by officials in the United Arab Emirates, DSI officers traveled to Dubai to extradite him. When he arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Sunday, he was taken away to be questioned by forensic auditors from the Department of Special Investigations.

Mr. Chanin is set to be formally indicted by the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court on Monday, according to the Bangkok Post.

Seven Stark Corp Exec’s Indicted

Mr Chanin is one of seven executives at Stark Corporation, a publicly traded wire and cable manufacturer, and five other companies charged with public fraud for allegedly fabricating corporate financial statements, exaggerating revenues, and misappropriating company funds.

The accounting and embezzlement incident at SET-listed Stark Corp was one of the country’s worst corporate scams in recent years, resulting in an estimated 14.7 billion baht ($128 million in damages). There have been almost 4,700 affected shareholders.

The controversy surfaced in early 2023, when external auditors discovered disparities between stated data and actual financial performance.

Investigators eventually discovered that Stark executives coordinated a scam to provide a too optimistic financial forecast to investors and stakeholders.

The firms involved in the fraud case were Stark and its subsidiaries, Phelps Dodge International (Thailand), Thai Cable International, Adisorn Songkhla Company, and Asia Pacific Drilling Engineering.

In addition to the ongoing criminal processes, three investors have launched civil claims against five Stark officials. In March of this year, the Bangkok South Civil Court agreed to designate the claim as a class action.

Stark, once one of Thailand’s top 100 listed firms, ran into financial problems in March 2022, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) banned trading in the company’s shares for failing to meet the 2022 financial reporting due.

Securities Fraud in Thailand

Following a three-month stoppage, trading resumed for a month to allow investors to liquidate their holdings. At one point, the share price fell below 0.01 baht.

Stark was delisted from Thailand’s benchmark stock index in June 2022, causing index funds to sell heavily.

Stock fraud in Thailand is a serious problem that continues to harm investors and the financial industry. Scammers frequently utilize false information to boost stock values, duping investors into purchasing shares that are not worth what they are paying.

These fraudulent methods may include false press releases, bogus financial reports, and insider trading. Once the stock price has risen sufficiently, the fraudsters sell their shares at inflated prices, leaving other investors with worthless stocks.

This practice, known as “pump and dump,” has cost many individuals money. Thailand’s authorities are striving to counteract these frauds, but the problem remains due to the intricacy of the schemes and the involvement of several parties, including some well-known individuals.