Father Shoots and Kills 13-Year-Old Son at Middle School

A man shot and killed his 13-year-old son and wounded his wife before killing himself at a middle school in central Thailand on Saturday morning.

A fatal shooting occurred at Chonradsadornumrung Middle School in Muang district at 7.18 am, the Mangkorn Chon Buri rescue foundation announced on its Facebook page.

Three people from the same family were found with gunshot wounds on the ground inside the school compound by police and emergency workers who responded to the scene. The father, aged 50, and his 13-year-old son were killed, and the mother was wounded.

The father, who was only identified as Mr. Anucha, had a bullet wound to his left temple. His son had been shot in the forehead. The mother, Arissara, 49, sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to Chon Buri Hospital.

A 9mm handgun and four shell casings were found near the victims’ bodies.

The mother had arrived at the school first with her son, for enrolment in Mathayom Suksa 1 (Grade 7) at the middle school. The father arrived shortly afterward and a quarrel ensued and then he pulled out a handgun.

The father fired first at his 13-year-old son. He then shot his wife before killing himself, according to Workpoint TV News.

According to police reports, on March 16, the couple had a heated argument that led to physical assault. According to the police complaint, the wife claimed her husband attacked her with a knife and physically assaulted her.

There were frequent arguments between the couple, a neighbor told Workpoint TV.

The police plan to question the woman after she recovers from her gunshot wound.

Mangkorn Chon Buri rescue foundation nor the police mentioned the medical condition of the mother, just that she survived the shooting.

