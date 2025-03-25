German, 64, Arrested in Phang Nga for Illegally Entering Thailand

Phang Nga – Immigration police have arrested a 64-year-old German man, Rainer Heinz, for entering Thailand illegally and had been living on the resort island for 4 months. Rainer attempted to escape through a window during a Immigration raid on Monday.

Pol. Col. Wichar Jumphawan, told Khaosod that they had German, 64, Arrested in Phang Nga received a tip-off about Rainer, who had previously been blacklisted after being caught over-staying his visa.

Investigators found that he was living at a house in Tai Muang district of Phang Nga. Acting on this information, they went to the address to confirm his presence.

When officers identified themselves and requested Rainer step outside to present his passport, he refused and attempted to escape through a bedroom window. However, officers apprehended him as he tried to flee.

Rainer then allowed officers to check his passport, which showed only an entry stamp for Malaysia, with no record of entering Thailand. During questioning, he admitted he had travelled from Germany to Malaysia on July 4, 2024.

From there, he flew to Penang, took a boat to Langkawi, and finally entered Thailand by long-tail boat. He then used public transportation to reach Tai Muang, where he stayed at the house to visit his ailing mother.

After his mother passed away, he continued living there for four months without returning to Germany.

Authorities charged him with entering the kingdom without proper authorization. He was taken to Tai Muang Police Station to face legal and extradition proceedings.

Entering Thailand without proper authorization is a serious violation of the country’s immigration laws. Under the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979), individuals who enter without a valid visa or entry stamp can face significant penalties. The outcome depends on the specific situation and how authorities uncover the violation.

Here’s an overview of potential consequences based on Thailand’s legal system:

Fines and Jail Time : Unauthorized entry may result in fines of up to 20,000 Thai Baht and/or a prison sentence of up to two years. The exact punishment can vary depending on factors like avoiding immigration checkpoints or using fake documents.

: Unauthorized entry may result in fines of up to 20,000 Thai Baht and/or a prison sentence of up to two years. The exact punishment can vary depending on factors like avoiding immigration checkpoints or using fake documents. Deportation : Offenders are typically detained and deported. The individual is responsible for covering deportation expenses, including transportation costs. Before being deported, they may be held in an Immigration Detention Centre (IDC), where conditions are often harsh.

: Offenders are typically detained and deported. The individual is responsible for covering deportation expenses, including transportation costs. Before being deported, they may be held in an Immigration Detention Centre (IDC), where conditions are often harsh. Ban on Re-entering : Depending on the severity of the offence, authorities can issue a ban on re-entering Thailand, which can last between one and ten years. For example, overstaying a visa for more than 90 days often results in a re-entry ban. These measures also apply to those who entered illegally.

: Depending on the severity of the offence, authorities can issue a ban on re-entering Thailand, which can last between one and ten years. For example, overstaying a visa for more than 90 days often results in a re-entry ban. These measures also apply to those who entered illegally. Additional Charges: If the offence involves forged documents, smuggling, or other criminal actions, the penalties may include longer jail terms under related laws.

How these rules are enforced can depend on the situation. Someone stopped at a border might be turned away or detained, while someone found inside the country may face arrest, fines, and deportation. Authorities have some discretion in deciding penalties, but cases of illegal entry are taken seriously due to concerns about national security and immigration control.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, contact the Royal Thai Embassy or the Thai Immigration Office, as policies can change. This summary reflects the general legal position as of March 24, 2025.

