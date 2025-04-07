Chiang Rai Police Arrest Drug Traffickers With 200,000 Meth Pills

Chiang Rai – On Sunday, authorities arrested four individuals involved in smuggling nearly 200,000 methamphetamine pills from a lychee orchard near a temple in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, along the Thailand-Myanmar border.

The suspects had been using parcel delivery services to transport the drugs to southern provinces.

The operation was led by Police Colonel Technik Jansri, superintendent of Mae Sai Police Station, along with supporting officers.

They were charged with possessing and distributing category-one narcotics (methamphetamine) without authorization, actions deemed to promote drug proliferation among the public. Additional charges include drug use and, in one case, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

On April 5, police were alerted to suspicious activity at a private parcel delivery service in Wiang Phang Kam Subdistrict. The suspects, wearing masks and hats to conceal their identities, dropped off two boxes for shipment.

Officers inspected the parcels, which were addressed to destinations in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Chumphon provinces. Inside, they discovered 108,000 meth pills.

Tracking the sender, identified as one of the arrested individuals, police located her riding a motorcycle with another suspect in Mae Sai. They were carrying two additional parcels, which were found to contain another 90,000 meth pills. Both individuals were immediately taken into custody.

The investigation revealed that two more accomplices were hiding in a house in Mae Sai. Police raided the property and apprehended the remaining suspects.

During questioning, the group admitted to obtaining the drugs from a stash hidden in a lychee orchard near a temple on the border. They packed the drugs into parcels and sent them to southern regions while also consuming the drugs themselves.

The suspects, along with the evidence, were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings. Police are continuing their efforts to dismantle the entire network involved in the trafficking operation.

War on Drugs in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai Province, located in northern Thailand, is part of the Golden Triangle, a region historically notorious for opium and heroin production. Today, it faces a surge in synthetic drug trafficking, particularly methamphetamine, due to its proximity to Myanmar and Laos.

Recent reports indicate significant drug trafficking activities, with authorities seizing large quantities of drugs in 2025. From October 2024 to March 2025, operations resulted in 215 arrests and the confiscation of over 77 million methamphetamine pills, 145 kg of heroin, and 7.14 tons of crystal meth, among other substances.

As of April 2025, drug trafficking in Chiang Rai Province remains a significant challenge, with methamphetamine dominating the trade and ongoing operations leading to substantial seizures and arrests.

While Thai authorities and international partners have made strides, the persistence of porous borders, corruption, and regional instability, particularly from the Myanmar civil war, underscores the complexity of the issue. Addressing underlying socioeconomic factors and enhancing cross-border cooperation will be crucial for long-term success in curbing this menace.

