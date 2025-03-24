Drug Seizures in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai Reach Nearly Bt20 Billion in Less Than 6 Months

Chiang Rai – Police and soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force report seizing almost 20 billion baht worth of drugs from the beginning of October 2024 to March 2025 .Confiscated substances include over 77 million meth pills, more than 7 tonnes of crystal meth, as well as heroin, raw opium, and ketamine.

The Pha Muang Task Force reports Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai are the most affected areas, with 31 confrontations leading to 11 deaths among drug trafficking groups.

From October 1, 2024, to the end of March 2025, task force soldiers carried out 201 operations, resulting in 215 arrests. They seized an estimated 77.37 million meth pills, 145 kilograms of heroin, 7.14 tonnes of crystal meth, 6 kilograms of opium, and 235 kilograms of ketamine. In 31 instances, traffickers clashed with authorities, ending with 11 fatalities.

Chiang Mai saw 69 operations, resulting in 65 arrests. Confiscated drugs included 39.13 million methamphetamine pills, 5.39 kilograms of heroin, 324 kilograms of crystal meth, and nearly 5 kilograms of raw opium.

Chiang Rai reported 98 operations, with 111 arrests. Authorities seized 38.24 million methamphetamine pills, 140 kilograms of heroin, 6.82 tonnes of crystal meth, 1.13 kilograms of opium, and 235 kilograms of ketamine.

Other provinces under the task force’s jurisdiction—such as Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, and Phitsanulok—reported smaller quantities of drug seizures.

If these drugs had reached Bangkok, their street value could have caused an economic loss of over 19 billion baht.

Drug Trafficking in the Golden Triangle: The Situation in 2025

Drug trafficking in the Golden Triangle, particularly in the provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai in Thailand, remains a pressing issue in 2025. The region, where Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet, has a long history of illicit drug production and smuggling.

While opium and heroin once dominated, synthetic drugs like methamphetamine now take centre stage.

In Chiang Rai, which lies close to the borders of Myanmar and Laos, authorities continue to grapple with significant trafficking activities. The province’s location near Myanmar’s Shan State, a major methamphetamine production hub, contributes to the steady flow of drugs across its porous borders.

Thai security forces, including the Royal Thai Army’s Pha Muang Task Force, play a key role in counter-trafficking efforts. Reports from early 2025 highlight ongoing border skirmishes, with large shipments of methamphetamine pills, known locally as “ya ba,” and crystal meth being seized. These operations often involve clashes with traffickers who use rugged jungle paths or the Mekong River to move their goods.

The Kings Romans Casino in Laos, just across the border, adds another layer of complexity. The casino has faced allegations of money laundering and links to drug activity, though its operators deny these claims.

Chiang Mai, located south of Chiang Rai, acts as both a transit hub and a destination in the drug trade. To avoid increased patrols in Chiang Rai, traffickers have turned to alternative routes, sending drugs through Chiang Mai or rerouting through Laos before re-entering Thailand.

The low cost of methamphetamine, around 50 baht per pill, continues to drive local demand, especially among young people, worsening social and legal challenges.

Efforts to fight drug trafficking in these provinces include a mix of strategies. The Thai government, working with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has deployed advanced tools like X-ray scanners and strengthened border checkpoints.

However, traffickers have adapted, using new methods like shipping drugs via parcel post—an approach that became more common during the COVID-19 pandemic and persists today. In Chiang Rai, initiatives like those run by the Mae Fah Luang Foundation encourage hill tribe communities to transition from drug-related activities to sustainable agriculture.

Still, the vast scale of synthetic drug production in Myanmar limits the overall impact of such programs.

By 2025, opium production in the region has largely declined, but the Golden Triangle has cemented its role as a hub for synthetic drugs. Ongoing instability in Myanmar, exacerbated by the 2021 coup, creates favourable conditions for drug production.

Ethnic armed groups and transnational crime networks drive the trade, making the situation even harder to control.

Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai remain on the frontlines of this battle, facing well-funded and ever-changing trafficking operations. Despite notable drug seizures and occasional successes, the sheer volume of activity and the region’s challenging terrain ensure that drug trafficking continues to be a major problem in 2025.

The Pha Muang Task Force urges residents to stay vigilant and report any suspected drug-related activities. Concerned citizens can reach the task force hotline at 0-5321-1054, extension 12. Public cooperation plays a key role in suppressing drug crime and protecting communities.

Related News: