Woman 20, Busted with 100,000 Meth Pills in Mae Sai Chiang Rai

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force and police have apprehended a 20-year-old woman in possession of 100,000 methamphetamine pills along the river bank in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

On Friday, soldiers from the 4th Company, Task Force of the Chao Tak Army, Pha Muang Task Force were patrolling the Thai-Myanmar border in the Koh Chang sub-district, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province when they spotted a young woman dragging a blue plastic bucket with her on the bank of the Ruak River.

The woman appeared to be returning from work in Myanmar and had crossed the border where no crossings were permitted.

Soldiers inspected the blue plastic containers and found 50 blocks of Category 1 drugs (methamphetamine pills), 2,000 pills per block, totaling approximately 100,000 methamphetamine pills, wrapped in black tape.

The young woman was taken into custody, and the drugs were seized, all evidence. She was taken to the Koh Chang Police Station in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, for further legal proceedings.

Chiang Rai teen gang apprehended

Also on Friday, police were summoned to Phahonyothin Road in Tambon Nang Lae, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Rai, after a group of 20 teenagers riding motorcycles were reported destroying property and throwing ping pong bombs in front of Mengrai Maharat School at 00.45 am.

Pol. Lt. Col. Nattawut Kaewsib led forces to investigate where they apprehended the group leader, Mr. Wave, 18, from Tambon Tha Sai, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Rai.

Officers returned him to his home and found three other teenagers hiding in the bedroom. They also uncovered a homemade gun and several knives. They were taken to the Meuang Chiang Rai police station for further questioning and summoned their parents.

Pol. Lt. Col. Nattawut said that after they expanded the investigation and checked the footage from the CCTV cameras from the night of the incident, they were able to track down 18 teenagers, including the one responsible for throwing the ping-pong bombs.

He said at least five teenager gangs had gathered to cause trouble that evening: the Chanthra gang, the No Way gang, the Green Flag gang, the Three Tigers gang, and the Benz Mechanic gang.

He said sometimes they gather to cause fights with other groups, ride loud motorcycles, attack other groups of teenagers, or just harass people for fun.

