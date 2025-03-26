Cyber Police Takedown US$29 Million Gambling Site

Cyber Police have arrested four individuals suspected of being involved in an illegal online gambling operation that reportedly moved over US$29 million through its bank accounts.

With search warrants in hand, officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) raided five locations in Bangkok and Prachin Buri. During the operation, they apprehended four people connected to the betting site Juad888H.com.

Authorities seized assets valued at approximately US$148,000. The confiscated items included cash, bank passbooks, deposit slips, ATM cards, a vehicle, a laptop, and several mobile phones, according to Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewpan, CCIB commissioner.

Cyber Police Investigators discovered two mule accounts used to collect and transfer money related to the gambling site, said Pol Col Monchai Boonlert, commander of CCIB Division 2. One account was registered under a business name, while the other belonged to a foreign national, he added.

The four suspects, comprising one man and three women, now face charges of running an illegal online gambling operation and money laundering. Pol Col Monchai noted that officers are working to locate three additional suspects believed to be involved.

In a related case, Cyber police officers also arrested two men who owned mule accounts tied to another gambling website, which reportedly handled over US$592,000 in transactions.

These arrests come as Thailand debates legalizing casinos, with a draft bill approved in January 2025 aimed at boosting tourism and regulating parts of the informal economy.

Advocates of legalization argue that offering regulated alternatives could help reduce illegal online gambling, with some estimates suggesting revenues could reach US$12 billion.

However, critics caution that without strong enforcement and anti-money laundering measures, legalizing gambling could worsen the issue, as seen in countries like the Philippines. For now, illegal online gambling remains a widespread challenge in Thailand, flourishing despite strict laws and enforcement gaps.

