Couple Busted at Chiang Rai Resort With 2.6 Million Meth Pills

Narcotics Suppression Police, in coordination with the Pha Muang Task Force, jointly raided a resort in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai and seized 2.6 million methamphetamine pills destined for Bangkok.

The raid was sanctioned after Narcotics Suppression police received information that a drug trafficking gang was going to move a large quantity of drugs along the Thai-Laos border in Amphoe Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai Province.

During the raid, the drug suppression team managed to arrest two suspects, identified as Mr. Phiraphat and Ms. Chariya, both aged 28, from Phetchabun Province. Two other men traveling with them had already escaped from the resort.

After questioning the suspects, police searched the cars that the pair drove into the resort and found that the first vehicle contained approximately 11 sacks, with a total of 2,600,000 meth pills inside. The second car did not have any drugs.

The suspects told police they were to deliver the meth pills to an undisclosed destination in Bangkok using a leading car and another to transport drugs.

They said the two men who escaped earlier knew the destination and that they were paid to drive the car containing the drugs, and the other suspects were to drive the lead vehicle. They allegedly fled after receiving a phone call.

The couple was subsequently arrested and charged with the distribution of Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine) with the intent to sell.

The suspect and the evidence were taken to the Crime Suppression Division, Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Chiang Rai Province, for legal action, and the investigation was expanded to track down the two escapees.

Related News: