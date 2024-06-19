Indian Passenger Charged after 5.7kg of Cocaine Seized at Don Mueang Airport

A 39-year-old Indian man has been detained and charged with smuggling when Don Mueang airport uncovered 5.7 kilogrammes of cocaine worth 17 million baht in his suitcases from Laos. The airport’s customs office announced his detention Monday morning.

The unnamed suspect landed in Bangkok around 4.40pm on Sunday by aeroplane from Luang Prabang, according to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat. His actions at Don Mueang airport raised questions.

His bags was X-rayed and scrutinised. Two backpacks and two tiny travel bags were unusually hefty, officials added. Opening the bags yielded four 5,755-gram bundles of cocaine.

At the media briefing, Mr Julapun, deputy customs department chief Niti Witthayatem, and senior police estimated the drugs’ value at 17 million baht.

Indian suspect charged with unlawfully importing Category 2 narcotics and possessing them. He went to Narcotics Suppression Bureau division 1 for legal action.

The suspect told Pol Col Chokchai Warasart, superintendent of NSB division 1, that he smuggled the cocaine from Laos to India, not Thailand. Police were sceptical and checking his criminal history.

Cocaine smuggling in Thailand has grown in recent years. The country’s coastline and ports make it a drug trafficking hub.

Thailand’s weak borders allow cocaine smugglers to transit between neighbouring countries. Hidden compartments in container shipments and human couriers eating narcotic pellets are smart techniques.

Thai authorities struggle to address this issue due to insufficient resources and corruption. Despite life imprisonment and the death penalty, smugglers incur risks for large rewards.

The government is working with international authorities to stop these networks, but the game is ongoing. This struggle requires more monitoring, technology, and international cooperation, but the road ahead is lengthy.

Addiction and related crimes are rising, harming local communities. This is a complicated topic that requires multiple solutions.