Chinese Woman Wanted for $4 Million Ponzi Scheme Arrested in Pattaya

A 24-year-old woman who was wanted in China for allegedly taking part in a Ponzi scheme that cost people more than $4 million dollar was caught in Pattaya, which is in Chon Buri province.

Police arrested a woman only known as Ms. Hu at a condo room on Pattaya Sai 2 Road, said Pol Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau (IB), at a press conference on Thursday to announce the arrest of the Chinese woman and suspects in three other cases.

When asked to show her ID, Ms. Hu said it wasn’t with her. Officers checked her fingerprints in the digital system and found that she had no record of entering the country, Pol Maj GenPanthana said. The police charged her with entering without permission.

The IB worked with the Chinese embassy in Thailand to find out that the woman was wanted on charges of public fraud linked to a Chinese Ponzi scheme. Pol Maj-Gen Panthana said told the Bangkok Post that she had tricked a lot of Chinese people into spending about 150 million baht in a fake stock share scheme.

The woman told the police that she had sneaked into Thailand through a natural border crossing near the Golden Triangle in Chiang Rai province, he said. After that, she was given to inspectors at the Pattaya City police station so that the law could be applied.

Cyber police arrest Chinese scammers

Cyber Police Investigators arrested 13 members of a Chinese call center scam gang that was operating out of Chiang Mai province to steal money from Chinese citizens. The arrest comes after the Chiang Rai provincial court issued a search warrant on June 24th.

Police officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) went to a pool villa in the Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai and apprehended 13 foreigners, including 7 Chinese and 6 Myanmar nationals. They were detained on suspicion of being part of a phone scam gang, CCIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha said on Friday at a press briefing.

On the property, Cyber police seized 94 cell phones with Chinese SIM cards, 9 computers, and a set of Chinese-language papers.

An investigation into a group of foreigners working as a phone scam gang in the Doi Saket area of this northern province led to the arrests. The pool villa was under the watchful eye of CCIB cops.

The police later found that Chinese nationals lived in the buildings, which was surrounded by cement walls and had CCTV surveillance cameras around the premises. Pol Lt Gen Worawat told Khaosod News that the lights were always on at night showing the scammers were working inside.

Police seize assets and equipment

The police then asked the court for permission to search the building. When they got there, they saw that the 13 Chinese and Myanmar nationals were working in a room with a desktop computer, eight notebook computers, more than 90 cell phones, and Chinese papers.

The suspects said they worked for a group that used phone scams to target people in China. Assigned jobs to steal money from people who might be victims.

They each had three cell phones that they used to get people to invest in a long-term savings plan. They got lists of the names of the dead on the Telegram app on their phones.

It was the scammers’ trick that got the people to give them their personal information. Another member of the gang was then given information from the victims and told to take money from their bank accounts, according to Pol Col Bancha Srisuk, deputy leader of the CCIB.

At first, the police charged the suspects with working together to join an international crime organization, organizing an illegal meeting, committing public fraud, and entering false information into a computer system. The cops took all of them into custody pending legal action.