Chiang Rai Police Arrest Men Smuggling 20 Kilograms of Ketamine

Chiang Rai – Authorities from Border Patrol Police in coordination with soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force and local officials, intercepted two men transporting parcels filled with ketamine in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.

The ketamine was hidden under food items and sent via private courier services from Mae Sai to Bangkok. A raid on their rental house uncovered even more drugs, totalling nearly 120 kilograms.

On March 26, police led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Woraphat Boonma, commander of Border Patrol Police Region 3, and Pol. Col. Rangsiman Songkroe-tham, deputy commander, received reports of a drug operation smuggling large amounts of ketamine. The drugs were being sent via private courier services in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, near the Thailand-Myanmar border.

Pol. Col. Phumichai Phankla of Unit 32, with Capt. Ananwat Rattanawichai from Unit 327, set up surveillance at a courier company near an irrigation canal in Mae Sai. They spotted two men, later identified as Mr. Chanin (28) from Bangkok and Mr. Watcharapong (27) from Samut Prakan, carrying two parcels each. The packages were labelled for delivery to Bangkok.

After the men left, the team inspected the parcels. Inside, they found ketamine packed in tea bags, covered with roasted chestnuts and fresh rice cakes to disguise the contents.

The officers tracked the suspects to another courier branch in the Muang Daeng area of Mae Sai, where they were caught sending 11 more parcels. In total, 15 parcels were seized, containing 30 large packages of ketamine.

Further questioning revealed the two men were staying at a rental house in Pong Pha, Mae Sai. During a search, officers found a car with Chiang Rai licence plates parked at the property. The trunk contained two sacks filled with another 60 large packages of ketamine.

In total, authorities seized approximately 120 kilograms of ketamine. Both suspects were arrested, and legal action is underway.

Ketamine in Thailand

Ketamine’s legal status in Thailand is complicated, influenced by strict drug laws and efforts to balance medical use with abuse concerns. It’s classified as a controlled substance under the Narcotics Act B.E. 2522 (1979), which has been updated over time.

Ketamine falls under Category II of psychotropic substances, acknowledging its medical benefits but also its misuse potential.

In Thailand, ketamine is mainly used in medical and veterinary care as an anesthetic. Its fast-acting nature and safety, when handled by professionals, make it vital in hospitals, especially in areas with limited medical resources.

However, strict regulations govern its use. Only licensed doctors and pharmacists can handle, prescribe, or dispense ketamine, and everything must be carefully documented. Using or possessing it without proper authorization is illegal and comes with severe punishments, aligning with Thailand’s strict anti-drug policies.

