Chiang Rai Police Crackdown on Gangs Ahead of Loy Krathong

As the Loy Krathong Festival 2024 quickly nears, police in Chiang Rai launched “Raiding the House of Gangsters” to crack down on youth gangs before the festival.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, said the operation’s focus was to crack down on gangs of young bikers who planned to gather and ride their motorcycles to cause trouble for the public during the Loy Krathong Festival 2024.

The police officers were able to seize 10 firearms, 2,476 methamphetamine pills, 23 grams of heroin, and a large number of modified weapons and samurai swords.

In addition, 507 modified motorcycles and 219 modified exhaust pipes were seized. The modified exhaust pipes were destroyed using a roller to prevent them from being used again.

Pol. Lt. Col. Manop said that many people from Thailand and abroad travel to Chiang Rai to attend the annual Loy Krathong Festival celebrations. However, some people cause trouble during the festival, which hurts Chiang Rai’s image and affects the economy.

Therefore, the authorities will continuously crack down on troublemakers during the Loy Krathong festival and the 2024 New Year’s holiday.

He said authorities targeted three gangs: the Chandra gang, the No Way gang, and the Green Flag gang, who ride motorcycles around to cause chaos, commit robberies, and bring harm to others.

Police received a tipoff that the gangs planned to gather during this year’s Loi Krathong festival to cause more trouble. Therefore, they launched a crackdown and suppressed the gangs to prevent incidents.

Trending News: