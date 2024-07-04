Chiang Rai Court Denies Bail to Uncle Who Molested His Underage Niece

The Chiang Rai criminal court had denied a bail plea for a man who routinely raped his niece from the age of eight to fifteen. The court heard that the man also threatened the young girl to abandon her accusation against him.

According to court records, the victim’s 44-year-old mother contacted the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women because she was concerned about her young daughters safety after the rapist, the victim’s uncle, called her and allegedly threatened her with violence unless she terminated the legal procedures.

The woman shared facts about the sexual abuse with the foundation. The mother said after her divorce, her daughter lived with her aunt and uncle in Chiang Rai. She went to work in Chiang Mai, while her ex-husband went to work in South Korea.

Upon returning home her daughter pleaded with her to remain with her rather than her aunt. The girl originally made no mention of the sexual assault, instead stating that she couldn’t abide living with her aunt and uncle.

The mother decided to leave her job and rent a property in Chiang Rai. The girl told her mother about the sexual abuse two months later. She claimed she didn’t dare to speak to her mother before because her uncle threatened her.

The two then reported the incident to the Bandu Police Station in Chiang Rai.

According to the mother, the girl had mental health concerns as a result of the incident and required medication at all times. She also had to go to the doctor every three months for follow-up care.

She told Chiang Rai police that the uncle called her daughter in May, threatening her to cease the legal procedures. Worried about her daughter’s safety, the mother contacted the foundation.

The Paveena Foundation for Children and Women went with the victim to Bandu Police Station for questioning by a child specialist. The police issued an arrest warrant for the uncle, who was captured on July 1. His bail plea was denied, and he is currently being held in a Chiang Rai detention centre.

By Geoff Thomas

