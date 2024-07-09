Thief Makes Off With Over $80K in Gold From Chiang Mai’s Central Festival Mall

Police in Chiang Mai Province reported that a culprit stole 50 Baht of gold (1 troy once) from the Aurora Gold Shop on the 2nd floor of Central Festival Mall. Police said the robbery took just over a minute. The gold was valued at approximately US$87,000.00.

Police said the culprit was a man approximately 170 centimeters tall, he was wearing a black hat and a green lineman jacket and a mask to cover your face. He snatched up gold, about 50 baht, then quickly ran out of the parking lot were he drove off in a white Toyota sedan with Chanthaburi plates.

Security camera’s showed the Toyota sedan hitting a pole on the left side of the vehicle before exiting the Central Festival Department Store at high speed. The car was later spotted on CCTV on the Chiang Mai-Lampang Super Highway.

Police Major General Veerachon Bunthawee, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, said investigators searched the plates and the car belonged to a woman who lives in Mae Sariang District of Mae Hong Son Province. Upon contacting the woman she told police that her boyfriend was from Chiang Mai province.

Chiang Mai Police later found the Toyota sedan abandoned on the road up to Doi Suthep about 500 meters past Wat Pha Lat. They didn’t find any gold that the culprit had stolen but said there were blood stains on the seat. Investigators couldn’t determine whether the blood belong to the culprit on not.

Police were examining CCTV footage from Wat Pha Lat to see if they could find and identify the culprit. The have also begun a search for the boyfriend of the woman who owned the Toyota sedan as he is consider a suspect until he can be questioned by police.